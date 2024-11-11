Why do planes still have no smoking signs?

A no smoking sign on an aircraft. Photo / Marco J Haenssgen on Unsplash

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US, officially turned off the “no smoking” off switch, meaning the familiar sign will remain permanently switched on throughout every American plane on every American airline.

In New Zealand, the aviation.govt.nz website states that “New Zealand airlines don’t allow smoking onboard, therefore the ‘no smoking’ signs will remain on throughout the flight.”

While in the US it is presumably easier to leave things be, rather than deal with delayed flights due to a dicky sign, there are multiple reasons why airlines continue to honour their no smoking messaging – and state what many of us may assume to be obvious.

Health and safety

Firstly, it’s an oldie but it never gets any less relevant: public health and safety is an airline priority. Secondhand smoke is as dangerous now as it was 30 years ago and the importance of not smoking in an enclosed space such as an aircraft remains pertinent. Lest we forget an airplane is highly flammable, with the average four-engine A380 airbus able to carry 320,000 litres of fuel.

According to Maddi Bourgerie, a travel expert from RVshare featured on travel website, Thrillist, “the signs reinforce a smoke-free environment for all passengers and crew”.

Lawsuits and legal issues

Bourgerie also explains that having permanent no-smoking signs provides the airline with some support from a legal standpoint if a smoking-related incident does occur onboard.

In other words, airlines warn passengers in advance so that responsibility can be diffused.

Passengers legally smoking on a plane in the 1950s. Photo / Getty Images

Passenger temptation

For as long as there have been rules, there have been rule-breakers. Keeping the signs reinforces the notion of what is and isn’t accepted.

It’s also been important to reiterate the ban since vapes and electronic cigarettes have been popular. Most passengers are aware that traditional cigarettes are prohibited onboard flights, but newer variants pose confusion; some travellers may not consider vaping to be the same as smoking, while others attempt to get away with it regardless.

Smoking a vape or e-cigarette on a plane has been banned since October 2015.

Nostalgia

People don’t like change. Fact. People do like familiarity. Also, fact.

According to Bourgerie, “Many procedures and protocols in aviation are maintained for consistency and familiarity.

“The no smoking sign has become a standard part of the in-flight experience,” she adds.

I’m sure we’ve all questioned at one time or another why no smoking signs onboard aircraft are still in existence, but take them away and most of us would notice – and likely question their omittance more than their inclusion.

When the Herald asked Air NZ for comment, it explained the signs are an aircraft certification requirement.

As well as international requirements, for most airlines and their no-smoking communications, it may also be a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Or in some cases, if it malfunctions, make it a permanent feature.