Pilots avert disaster after Boeing jet suffers tail strike on Milan runway

3 mins to read
The ordeal happened at Milan Malpensa Airport in northern Italy on Tuesday. Photo / Flightradar24

THREE KEY FACTS

  • A Boeing jet’s tail dragging for hundreds of meters on a runway in Italy was captured on camera
  • Pilots were able to land the plane safely averting a potential disaster that an aviation expert claims could have “killed everyone onboard”
  • No injuries have been reported

Video has emerged of the harrowing moment a Boeing aircraft suffered a severe tail strike on a runway in Italy before quick-thinking pilots averted potential disaster.

Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (local time), Latam Airlines flight LA8073 attempted to take off at Milan Malpensa Airport, 49km northwest of Milan, and fly directly to São Paolo in Brazil.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was midway across the runway when its tail dipped and started dragging on the ground, reported Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera.

Footage circulating widely on social media showed a huge plume of smoke trailing behind the plane after its tail suddenly dropped on the asphalt as it accelerated for take-off.

Witnesses also told Corriere della Sera that they saw sparks fly from the back of the plane.

The pilots succeeded in getting the 400-seat planeoff the ground before it asked the air traffic control tower to land back at the Milan airport for a safety inspection.

According to data from the online flight tracker Flightradar24, the aircraft made nine loops in the area before it returned to its original departure point approximately 70 minutes later.

An aviation expert told Corriere della Sera: “The pilots were good, from what we can see, at not panicking, at continuing to maintain control of the aircraft until it took flight because if they had interrupted takeoff, they would have killed everyone on board”.

The incident is now under investigation by Italy’s National Agency for the Safety of Flight, who are also in contact with authorities in Brazil and the United States.

There have been no reported injuries following the ordeal.

While the cause of the tail strike is at this stage undetermined, it comes at a time when Boeing is under heavy scrutiny after making several serious errors.

The aerospace company recently agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge following two fatal crashes involving a 737 Max, which left 346 people dead.

The first deadly crash happened on October 29, 2018, when a plane departed from Jakarta, Indonesia, and the second occurred on March 10, 2019, when a flight took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The US Justice Department said that Boeing will also pay a criminal fine of $243.6 million (NZ$396.6m).

Passengers also recently experienced chaos on a Latam Airlines flight. In March, the airline apologised to passengers on a flight that plunged mid-trip from Sydney to Auckland, offering to reimburse them for any expenses incurred.

