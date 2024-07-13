Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news
Updated

Polish pilot killed in horrific crash during airshow rehearsal

By
2 mins to read
A Polish pilot was killed in a horrific crash during an airshow rehearsal.

Warning: Footage may be distressing for some viewers

A Polish pilot was killed after his aircraft crashed during an airshow display rehearsal at an airport in northern Poland.

On July 12, the local military was rehearsing for the Gdynia Naval Aviation Brigade’s 30th Anniversary event at Gdynia-Kosakowo airport when the incident occurred, Airlive reported.

Harrowing footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing an M-346 Bielik crashing into the ground before it exploded into a fiery blaze. From the video, it did did not appear the pilot was able to eject.

Polish armed forces said that pilot Robert “Killer” Jel died in the incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that today, during an M-346 Bielik training flight at the airport of the 43rd Naval Aviation Base in Gdynia Babich-Doly, Major Pilot Robert ‘Killer’ Jel tragically died,” posted the General Armed Forces Command on X.

The operational body of the armed forces paid tribute to Jel with a black-and-white video of him smiling as a bird of prey rests on his arm briefly before taking off. “This is how we will remember him, always cheerful and smiling,” the post on X read.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda also took to social media to express his condolences: “It is with deep regret that I received the news about the crash of the M-346 Bielik plane, in which the pilot of the Polish Air Force tragically died. This is a painful loss for the entire Polish Army,” he said.

According to FlightGlobal, an investigation into the incident is now under way.

Two months ago, a student pilot in New Zealand was killed after his aircraft hit a sandspit, prompting warnings from authorities about pilot fatigue and visual illusions after it was discovered he had already flown that morning.

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news