Warning: Footage may be distressing for some viewers

A Polish pilot was killed after his aircraft crashed during an airshow display rehearsal at an airport in northern Poland.

On July 12, the local military was rehearsing for the Gdynia Naval Aviation Brigade’s 30th Anniversary event at Gdynia-Kosakowo airport when the incident occurred, Airlive reported.

Harrowing footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing an M-346 Bielik crashing into the ground before it exploded into a fiery blaze. From the video, it did did not appear the pilot was able to eject.

Polish armed forces said that pilot Robert “Killer” Jel died in the incident.