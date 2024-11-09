Video has emerged of a passenger appearing to attempt to open the emergency exit door before being restrained by several crew members during a Korean Air flight.
On Friday, Korean Air flight KE658 was travelling from Bangkok, Thailand to Seoul, South Korea when the incident occurred.
Footage captured by Jackon Lee (@whojackosnlee), who initially shared it on TikTok, shows a male passenger repeatedly attempting to turn the emergency exit door handle, though it didn’t open. Almost instantly he was surrounded and restrained by the flight crew.
According to an incident summary released by Korean Air and provided to the Herald, the passenger was “occupying a crew jumpseat in the emergency exit area during flight”