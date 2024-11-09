“Upon crew intervention requesting his return to the assigned seat, the passenger exhibited non-compliant behaviour, including verbal aggression and threatening movements toward crew members while attempting to access the emergency exit area

“Following standard security protocols, the cabin crew issued multiple warnings. Under the captain’s authority, restraint measures were implemented, and the passenger was relocated to a secure area where the situation was successfully de-escalated,” the summary said.

Comments online suggest that the incident occurred within one hour of take-off, though this has not yet been confirmed by the Herald.

The incident summary stated the Airbus A330-300 landed safely at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport where the disruptive passenger was transferred to authorities “for further investigation”.

In a written statement to the Herald, Korean Air said: “The incident was managed according to our established security protocols, to prioritise passenger safety and operational integrity. While the situation was successfully contained, we will [fully] cooperate with relevant authorities in the investigation of this matter.”

The airline added that it does not tolerate behaviour that threatens safety. “Korean Air maintains a zero-tolerance approach to behaviours that compromise aviation safety and will continue to respond decisively to such incidents,” the statement said.

The incident comes after a New Zealand man forced an Auckland-bound Air New Zealand flight to land in Melbourne following his disruptive behaviour on board a couple of weeks ago.

On October 22, Swalyn Malaice Jackson Barton-Cookes was handcuffed and removed from Air NZ flight NZ176 by Australian Federal Police after the flight was forced to divert to Melbourne Airport.

The 23-year-old, who now resides in Perth, appeared in Melbourne’s Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of assaulting a flight crew member on October 24.