“We just landed, our plane crashed, it’s upside down,” someone says in the clip. “Most people appear to be okay, we’re all getting off,” they said.

The airport confirmed all passengers and crew were accounted for, but did not clarify the extent of injuries.

One paediatric patient has sustained critical injuries and is being transported to Toronto’s SickKids hospital, ambulance service Ornge told CP24.

The organisation also said a man and women, both in their 60s, had also sustained critical injuries and were being taken to two different hospitals.

The cause of the aircraft’s crash is unclear. On X, people speculated it may have been caused by challenging conditions such as high winds or an icy runway.

The Association of Flight Attendants also issued a statement following the crash landing, Daily Mail reported.

“Our union is responding to an incident in Toronto with Delta Air Lines Endeavor Flight 4819. AFA crew were working this flight,” the statement said.

“Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved.”

Delta said it was “aware” of reports the flight had been “involved in an incident,” and promised to share further details as it confirmed them, according to Agence France-Presse.

A massive snow storm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday.