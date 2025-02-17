Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto Pearson Airport

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Delta Air Lines plane was filmed upside down after reportedly crash landing. Video / John Nelson, Facebook

A Delta Air Lines plane reportedly crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday, with one child and two adults critically injured.

Emerging reports state flight 4819 was a Bombardier CRJ900 jet being operated by a regional airline, Endeavor Air and had departed from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding,” Toronto Airport wrote on X.

A video allegedly taken from the scene and shared to Facebook by a user named John Nelson shows the plane upside down on the runway.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We just landed, our plane crashed, it’s upside down,” someone says in the clip. “Most people appear to be okay, we’re all getting off,” they said.

The airport confirmed all passengers and crew were accounted for, but did not clarify the extent of injuries.

One paediatric patient has sustained critical injuries and is being transported to Toronto’s SickKids hospital, ambulance service Ornge told CP24.

The organisation also said a man and women, both in their 60s, had also sustained critical injuries and were being taken to two different hospitals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cause of the aircraft’s crash is unclear. On X, people speculated it may have been caused by challenging conditions such as high winds or an icy runway.

The Association of Flight Attendants also issued a statement following the crash landing, Daily Mail reported.

“Our union is responding to an incident in Toronto with Delta Air Lines Endeavor Flight 4819. AFA crew were working this flight,” the statement said.

“Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved.”

Delta said it was “aware” of reports the flight had been “involved in an incident,” and promised to share further details as it confirmed them, according to Agence France-Presse.

A massive snow storm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday.

Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news