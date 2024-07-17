A shelter-in-place order was made during the worst of the storm. Photo / 123rf

Passengers were stranded on a plane at Chicago O’Hare Airport unable to disembark during a tornado warning and extreme storms on Monday night.

Chicago’s National Weather Service reported up to 10 simultaneous tornadoes whipping through the city, and one was spotted moving towards the international airport.

Travellers were urged to “exercise caution” and follow airport personnel’s instructions, a post from the airport on X says.

When the area received a shelter-in-place order, travellers inside the terminals were ordered to go under ground and move away from windows. Those already on planes, however, simply had to sit tight and hope for the best while winds of up to 120km/h moved through the city.

A passenger waiting inside an aircraft shared a video on Instagram, capturing the sound of the wind howling outside, and another person captured the moment a bolt of lightning cracked through the sky.