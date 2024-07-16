Queenstown is New Zealand's 'best city', according to a new survey by Travel + Leisure readers. Photo / 123rf

Two New Zealand hot spots have ranked among the best cities in the region in the 2024 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards – despite one of them not being a city.

Two New Zealand hot spots have ranked among the best cities in the region in the 2024 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – despite one of them not being a city.

Travel + Leisure’s survey asked its readers to vote for their favourite cities in New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific. Ratings were based on sights or landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value,

According to survey results, Queenstown was New Zealand’s best city ranking in third place, while Auckland followed in fourth.

Our neighbours across the ditch dominated the remaining spots in the top five. In first place was Sydney, which knocked Hobart off the top spot from last year and down into fifth place. Melbourne came in second.