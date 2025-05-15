Ranked by Agoda as the Philippines’ fastest-growing tourist destination in late 2024, it’s no secret that Siquijor will experience growth in the coming years. Like most idyllic tropical islands, getting to Siquijor is a bit of a process. Considering no carrier flies direct to Manila from Auckland, a stop in either Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane will need to be made. Once in Manila, flying to Dumaguete and then taking a two-hour ferry to the island is the most direct route.

If you're up for a scenic detour, this Filipino island rewards with its unspoilt beauty. Photo / Andrew Sluys

As soon as the ferry makes landfall, the vibrant, yet laid-back island culture of Siquijor becomes apparent. Tricycles and tuk-tuks fill the streets, while the smell of local delicacies sold by street vendors fills the air. It only takes a short time on the island to realise this isn’t like other Southeast Asian destinations, without hordes of international tourists or overwhelming street vendors.

Located on the southwestern side of the island, San Juan is the heart of Siquijor’s tourism and is where most of the accommodation is located. For a mid-range air-conditioned room, prices range from $70 to $120. More expensive and luxurious options are also available at the resorts that surround the small village. For our stay, we opted for the Baha Ba’r in San Juan, which looks like something from the set of Swiss Family Robinson, in a genuine Filipino rainforest way. Local bands perform here every night and the restaurant serves mostly locally sourced seafood dishes, with a few Western classics thrown in for good measure.

The Baha Ba’r in San Juan. Photo / Andrew Sluys

This represents what you can expect for the majority of dining options on the island, and it’s all as affordable as you would expect, with the average dinner and drinks for two not exceeding $50. It’s fair to say nowhere on the island offers particularly high-class dining experiences, but the local offerings are tasty. The picturesque settings of the establishments are where the real magic lies, such as the tropical rainforest cafe at Jungle KingDomes Guest House, or the Nakabolo restaurant with its breathtaking poolside view.

Nakabolo restaurant with its breathtaking poolside view. Photo / Andrew Sluys

As for activities, hiring a scooter/moped is by far the best way to see the island. To be covered by any sort of travel insurance here, you’ll have to hold an NZ motorcycle licence because all the rental scooters available are 125cc. In saying this, most tourists will risk it on an island such as Siquijor as the roads are reasonably quiet, but it’s worth being aware of the consequences involved. Whether you opt for your own scooter, or hire a tuk-tuk driver, there’s plenty to explore on Siquijor.

Views from the Jungle King Dome. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Paliton Beach is the best on the San Juan side of the island, with its white sand and crystal clear waters – just make sure you go at high tide for the best swimming. The Tubod Marine reserve is also great for snorkelling, and is handy to San Juan. Here, the coral reef starts almost immediately, with tropical fish only metres from the water’s edge. Those willing to swim further may be greeted by schools of barracuda, which was a little intimidating but I was assured of their harmlessness.

Paliton Beach is best enjoyed at high tide for perfect swimming conditions. Photo / Andrew Sluys

If you’re willing to travel an hour or so north, Salagdoong Beach is a must-see. It’s even prettier, and with its famous cliff-jumping platforms, hours of fun can be had here. The Cambugahay and Lugnason Falls are also worth a visit for the true rainforest waterfall experience. Both have swimming holes beneath the actual falls and impressive jumping spots, from which the locals weren’t afraid to demonstrate their aerial skills. Bear in mind the paths down can be treacherous at times, especially if it has rained recently.

The Lugnason and Cambugahay Falls offer swimming, rope swings and natural slides. Photo / Andrew Sluys

As a whole, Siquijor feels like an untouched oasis among other, more popular Filipino island destinations, and is yet to experience the Byron Bay-type wellness and party tourism influx, like Siargao. This is likely down to the island not being accessible through commercial flights, and the extra ferry would put a lot of potential visitors off.

If you’re looking for a laid-back holiday that provides a glimpse into genuine Filipino island living, plus a healthy helping of all the usual holiday activities, then Siquijor is perfect.

Salagdoong Beach features cliff-jumping platforms for the brave-hearted. Photo / Andrew Sluys

Checklist

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane, and then to Manila. Fly from Manila to Dumaguete, then catch a ferry to Siquijor.

DETAILS

New Zealand citizens can travel to the Philippines for up to 30 days without a visa.