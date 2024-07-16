“We didn’t really sleep so I was not in the mood for bull****,” the woman wrote in her thread on the subreddit r/EntiltedPeople.

She continued: “She smiles and tells us that they weren’t seated together so the stewardess told her they could sit here. Um, she most definitely didn’t. I smile back and say we paid for these seats so we would like to sit there.

“She keeps smiling her stiff smile and points to other empty seats behind us and asks if we wouldn’t mind sitting in one of them since they are already settled and comfortable, would it even matter?”

But the woman didn’t back down.

It wasn’t until the passenger made an uncomfortable comment that the mum and son made a move, albeit reluctantly.

“I would like the police to be able to identify our bodies by seat number in case the plane crashes and our families want to bury our remains. The kid’s face, which has been glued to his phone this entire time, shoots up in shock and he looks between me and his mom,” she wrote

“It was delicious,” the woman added in the post which has about 15,000 upvotes and more than 700 comments - many of them supporting the passenger for confronting the mum.

“I can’t stand people that force their problems on others,” one user commented.

“I truly don’t get why people think this behaviour is okay,” another wrote.

It isn’t the first time plane seat drama went viral on a thread posted on Reddit.

Last month, a woman tried to escape a crying baby on a plane by moving seats then went on to scold a fellow passenger for not moving back to his original seat. It left the internet divided over whether he should’ve moved or whether the woman could’ve taken a better approach.