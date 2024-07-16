THREE KEY FACTS
- A woman got a ‘delicious’ reaction after she confronted a mum sitting in her seat
- The mum refused to budge until the woman made an unnerving comment that seemed to shock her young son
- The woman’s post on social media has gone viral, with hundreds commenting to applaud her for standing up for herself
An annoyed passenger who pre-booked her plane seats has gone viral on social media for her priceless response to a mother who pinched her seat on a flight.
On Saturday, the woman took to social media to vent about her frustrating experience with a “plane seat bandit” that happened after a 3am start with her husband.
She explained on social media platform Reddit how she found a mum with her young son sitting in seats on the unnamed plane. Despite politely pointing this out, they both remained “deep in their phones”.