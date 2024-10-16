An Air India jet bound for Chicago had to divert to Canada after it was the target of a hoax bomb threat. Photo / Supplied

Concerns over air travel security are raised after hoax bomb threats on social media forced 10 flights operated by Indian airlines to divert over 48 hours, including an Air India jet that made an emergency landing in Canada.

On Tuesday shortly after 3am local time, Air India flight AI127 took off from New Delhi and headed for Chicago. Two hours later the Boeing 777 made an emergency landing at Iqaluit International Airport in Canada following a “security threat” posted on social media, according to airline officials.

In a statement posted to X, Air India said: “Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada”.

The 211 passengers and crew onboard were rescreened as per security protocol, the airline said. “Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume”.

The statement continued: “Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted”.