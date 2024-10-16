Advertisement
10 flights operated by Indian airlines disrupted after receiving hoax bomb threats

An Air India jet bound for Chicago had to divert to Canada after it was the target of a hoax bomb threat. Photo / Supplied

Concerns over air travel security are raised after hoax bomb threats on social media forced 10 flights operated by Indian airlines to divert over 48 hours, including an Air India jet that made an emergency landing in Canada.

On Tuesday shortly after 3am local time, Air India flight AI127 took off from New Delhi and headed for Chicago. Two hours later the Boeing 777 made an emergency landing at Iqaluit International Airport in Canada following a “security threat” posted on social media, according to airline officials.

In a statement posted to X, Air India said: “Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada”.

The 211 passengers and crew onboard were rescreened as per security protocol, the airline said. “Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume”.

The statement continued: “Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted”.

It’s widely reported that the fake bomb threat was made by a handle on X which also targeted six other flights, causing flight disruptions for hundreds of passengers. Air India Express flight IX765, SpiceJet flight SG116, Akasa Air flight QP1373, Air IndiGo flight 6E98, Alliance Air Amritsar flight 9I650 and Air India Express flight IX684 were all targeted by the fake threats, according to local Indian media.

Press Trust of India reported authorities came to know about the threats after the suspect X user tagged handles belonging to the police, claiming that bombs were on the specified planes. The incident prompted authorities to deploy anti-terrorist drills and other safety measures.

In a statement to Press Trust of India, an Air India spokesperson said: “In response, security protocols were promptly activated as directed by the government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The flight landed safely, and the aircraft will be released for operations following all mandated security procedures.”

India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) liaised with cyber security agencies to suspend the X account responsible, reported Hindustan Times.

All bomb threats were declared a hoax after aviation and government officials completed the necessary safety checks, officials confirmed.

On Monday, three other flights also received hoax bomb threats online. According to local media, four different X handles targeted two Air IndiGo flights, 6E56 and 6E1275, and Air India flight, AI119.

BCAS said that it is investigating the incidents and is working with cyber-security agencies, as well as police, to track down the person or people behind the suspect X handle whose identity is unknown.

Last October, a bomb threat at Queenstown Airport sparked evacuations and several flights to cancel - but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Queenstown Airport chief executive Glen Sowry said a device was packed next to a computer inside the bag and it looked “highly suspicious and risky”, reported the Otago Daily Times.

Security officials later confirmed the device was a ski boot heater and the airport reopened.




