216 'traumatised' Air India passengers have been rescued after two days stranded in Magadan, Siberia. Photo / AP

216 'traumatised' Air India passengers have been rescued after two days stranded in Magadan, Siberia. Photo / AP

Over 200 passengers and crew have arrived safely in San Francisco following an ordeal that saw them stranded for two days in a remote Russian airport. It was an experience which left some “traumatised”.

Air India 173 was diverted to Magadan Siberia on Tuesday after the Boeing 777 suffered technical issue with one of its engines.

This would have been bad news under normal circumstances. However, due to ongoing sanctions and Russia’s war in Ukraine, it made rescue more complicated for the 216 passengers and 16 Air India crew members.

With direct links paused between the US and Russia and few other airlines operating over the Russian arctic the Air India passengers had little support on the ground.

On Wednesday the airline told the Herald it was working to put on a ‘ferry flight’ from Mumbai to rescue the stranded passengers.

“Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to makeshift accommodation,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

Air India said that the ferry flight 173D would be carrying food and other essentials for the stranded crew and travellers.

Passengers reported being unable to use credit cards even to pay for basics due to financial sanctions against Russia.

The airline said it was “concerned” for the passengers and staff and was receiving consular assistance from the Indian Consulate General in Vladivostok. Although this was still 5000km away in Russia’s extreme north.

While direct air links between the US and Russian Federation are suspended, Air India is still able to operate flights over Russian airspace.

Earlier this week other airlines called for such routes to be suspended.

Yesterday, @AirIndia flight 173 from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan, in rural Russia w/ over 220, mostly elderly, passengers.



Sat in plane for 6 hrs & after 18 hrs now, no word from Air India, @MEAIndia.



Here is a just taken video from a jittery passenger : pic.twitter.com/n6qymnvXrc — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) June 7, 2023

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby called the situation of allowing overflights to continue a “crisis in the making.”

“What’s going to happen if an airline lands in Russia with some prominent US citizens on board?” he asked at the IATA annual conference on Monday.

United’s own Delhi to San Francisco service was abandoned after sanctions against US carriers meant it could no longer fly over Russia.

The American State Department told AP news there were around 50 US nationals on the plane.

Those arriving and greeting family members in San Francisco on Thursday morning said it was a great relief.

“Definitely we were traumatised,” passenger Alina Shah told CBS of the experience. “It is Russia so we were a little worried, the thing is now we are here and we arrived safely, we’re thankful for that.”

One family member who was meeting her aunt from the flight said that she was forced to sleep on the floor on a camp mattress.

“She hasn’t eaten properly in two days.”

Girvaan Singh Kahma, 16, was travelling on the flight with his uncle and brother. He said they were stopped from leaving the hostel where they were housed in Magadan and were unable to pay for anything.

“The first day and a half was really hard for all of us,” he told news agency AP, but said that things improved once they had been provided food and somewhere to sleep.

“The Russian soldiers, the Russian police, the authorities, everyone working in the hostel has been treating us extremely well,” he said.

Air India announced it would be refunding passengers in full with credit for future travel

“The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” said the airline.

Aircraft VT-ALH a Boeing 777-237 remains in Magadan where Air India does not have a crew base or engineers.

Due to sanctions due to the war in Ukraine it is difficult to bring in US made plane parts for repairs.

The airline was contacted as to how this plane will be repatriated to India.

- With additional AP reporting