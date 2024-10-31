If you’re a millennial and grew up in Auckland, you likely know about the Three Witches at Auckland Domain.

The urban legend tells of three women accused of witchcraft who were hanged in the 1800s from trees in the swamps – lands that now form the Auckland Domain, one of the city’s largest parks. It’s difficult to determine the source of the story as it spread over the years through word of mouth and online.

The statue is officially called The Three Muses and was erected in 1955 to commemorate the centenary of the city.

Is it haunted? Some people think so.

When visiting at night, some have reported hearing cackling, whispers, or seeing silhouettes of women hanging from trees.

A Redditor described their spooky experience. “If you stopped the car at the right place and there was enough moonlight, you could look across a grass field and see the three witches standing under the trees,” they wrote online.

“We would sometimes get out of the car and see how close we could get before freaking out. Totally terrifying.”

Lyttelton Ghost Girl, Lyttelton, Caterbury

Some believe Lyttelton to be haunted, and the ghost story has very real origins.

In 1875, 11-year-old Isabella Thompson was murdered when she was walking home from school. Her body was later found in some bushes on Ripon St in Lyttleton. Her throat was cut and her underwear was removed. Local newspapers described the incident at the time as “the most horrible murder ever perpetuated in Canterbury”.

John Robinson Mercer, a cook on a ship, was convicted of the child’s murder and hanged at Lyttelton Gaol on May 8, 1875.

Since Isabella’s death, a number of people have reported seeing her walking around the area where she was killed, appearing lost.

Piwhane/Spirits Bay, Northland

Piwhane is home to breathtaking beauty. From the clear, turquoise ocean to its rolling hills and vast open spaces, the picturesque bay is one of the most popular camping spots in the North Island. But there’s another reason why it’s so special.

Reportedly home to the most haunted beach in Aotearoa, the area is especially sacred to Māori. Cape Rēinga – where the spirits of the dead depart for the spiritual homeland of Hawaiki, according to Māori tradition – lies just 24km north of Piwhane.

Some have claimed to have seen apparitions of spirits moving along the beach before disappearing when visiting the bay at night.

St James Theatre, Wellington

St James Theatre's auditorium. Photo / Wellington City Council Archives

A historic home for arts and culture in Wellington, the storied theatre is also thought to house some paranormal activity.

The 112-year-old theatre’s ghosts have inspired several documentary and TV show makers to tell its spooky tales. According to Wellington’s official website, St James Theatre’s most well-known ghost is Yuri, a Russian dancer who died after falling off the theatre rigging, though some suggest he was pushed by a fellow performer, Pasha.

Yuri won’t freak you out, though. People say he’s chill – playful, even.

Larnach Castle, Dunedin

The Larnach family.

Dunners is well-known for its haunts. But Larnach Castle – New Zealand’s only castle – is probably the MacDaddy of spooky places in the Otago Peninsula.

The story goes that Katie Larnach, daughter of businessman and politician William Larnach, died from typhoid in 1891 and continues to walk around in the castle’s ballroom, which was gifted to her on her 21st birthday.

William, who is said to have taken his own life shortly after Katie’s death amid financial struggles, is also rumoured to be roaming around.

In 2012, a tourist told the Otago Daily Times he was “pushed” by a ghost in the castle.

“We stayed where we were and it happened a second time. Then my wife moved and I stayed in the same spot, wondering if it would happen again, and it did, but this time the wall unit next to me started a slight creaking rocking at the same time,” said the man, who was not named in the article.

Larnach Castle is open every day to the public from 9am to 6pm (last entry is 5pm). You can book a guided tour, or choose to roam on your own.

