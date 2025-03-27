Luxury cruise lines are expanding their spa and fitness offerings to include yoga, meditation, mindfulness, reconnection with nature and nutritious foods and beverages.

Celebrity Edge AquaClass guests have yoga mats, in-room fitness amenities, pillow selection menus, eco-friendly shower products and healthy room-service menu options. Plus, exclusive access to Blu restaurant with vegan, vegetarian, lean fish and meat dishes, a spa concierge in the SEA Thermal Suite and vast beauty and wellness treatments, yoga, Pilates classes and personal trainer in the AquaSpa.

Cruise lines are introducing spa-themed voyages with meditation, yoga and wellness workshops. Photo / Viking Octantis

Regent’s Explorer-class ships have a hydrothermal suite with an aromatic steam room, infrared sauna, cold room and heated ceramic lounges. Their Serene Spa & Wellness treatment rooms include a mind-and-body spa menu, couples’ suite, jacuzzi, fitness classes, healthy dining options and wellness-themed shore excursions such as soaking in thermal springs, beach tai chi and sunset yoga.

Relax in a dedicated studio for meditation, calisthenics, Zumba classes, guided Pilates and yoga sessions on Scenic’s two Discovery yachts, Scenic Eclipse I and II. Also, join daily lectures, workshops and healthy-cooking classes presented by wellness experts, and try Tibetan bowl sound healing to improve sleep, boost your immune system and reduce stress. For additional benefits, book a new tailored Spa Holiday voyage.

Celebrity Cruises' Fine Cut Steakhouse. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

Regent launched 15 immersive overnight sailings in 2025, including more experiential travel to leisurely explore local culture, cuisine and customs. They overnight at almost every port of call, some for two or even three nights. Their culinary-focused shore excursions are crafted in collaboration with local chefs and experts, providing unforgettable gastronomic journeys through Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Prima-class ships now offer more to see and more port time in 400 destinations. In March 2025, their first Prima Plus-class ship, Norwegian Aqua, will bring even more exclusive dining options, spacious accommodations and enhanced on-board guest experiences.

Beyond MSC Cruises’ many renowned food destinations, the company has curated culinary shore excursions and unique on-board dining experiences. In April 2025, MSC World America will launch the first Eataly restaurant at sea.

Regent Epicurean Engagements. Photo / Regent

Multi-generational benefits

More than a quarter of cruise guests today sail in groups of three to five generations. Princess, Disney and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are all seeing more multi-generational, young families, and now millennials and Gen Zers opting for a cruise holiday.

They are attracted by the vast array of activities, entertainment options, multiple dining venues, kids and teens clubs and the value of cruising with its comfortable, luxury accommodation and multiple destination exploration without the hassle of airports, flights and peak-season accommodation costs.

Multi-generational groups are choosing cruises for milestone celebrations because they offer numerous spaces, something for every family member, and are more cost-effective get-togethers.

Millennials and Gen Z are attracted to the shorter, two-to-four-night “seacation” cruises where everything is handled.

Disney’s upcoming ships will be designed for lower environmental impact and fuel efficiency. Photo / Supplied

Expedition, eco-friendly, remote and unique destinations

A notable trend is the growing appetite for exploration travel over traditional flop-and-drop sun-lover holidays. Guests are looking for cruise experiences that focus on relaxation and cultural immersion.

In 2025, NCL introduced deeper destination immersion itineraries that include more time in port, overnight stays and diverse shore excursions.

Interest has also soared in adventure destinations, natural wonders and pristine landscapes. Hurtigruten’s “coolcations” Northern Lights and Astro tourism cruises include an expert aurora chaser who notifies guests when the “lights” are happening. Packages include a range of off-board immersive activities by sleigh or snowmobile, discovering quaint Norwegian towns and staying in a glass igloo in Finland.

While Princess and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines have chosen to build larger ships, Disney has ordered four new vessels with a capacity of 3000 guests. From 2027 to 2031, these sustainable, low-environmental-impact ships will have access to a broader range of unique destinations. The new ships are lighter in design and aim to save fuel. They’ll use liquefied natural gas that will also be compatible with hydro-treated vegetable oil and renewable methanol fuels. By 2031, Disney’s 13 vessels will provide guests with multiple vacation offerings.

Travellers are also booking consecutive cruises, lining up two or even three cruises to extend their holiday, thus providing a deeper destination immersion. Top trending destinations in 2025 for bucket-list experiences include Africa, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Egypt and Colombian voyages.

Antarctica landscape. Photo / Scenic Eclipse

More river cruise ships and longer itineraries

River cruising has evolved rapidly over recent years. It has always been more appealing because it allows guests to explore whole regions or countries easily, sailing into the heart of villages and countries.

A succession of new ships is debuting on popular European rivers and in newer destinations such as Colombia, Portugal and Egypt. The focus is on cultural experiences, immersive activities, themed cruises and creative itineraries.

With the increase in multi-generational group bookings, many AmaWaterways ships offer interconnecting rooms and triple and quad share. The average guest age has dropped to 55-59.

Tauck offers a selection of European river cruises with on-board activities and exclusive shore excursion access tailored for families with children 4 years and upwards. The average family group is eight and spans three generations.

There has also been a demand for longer river cruise itineraries, more on-board and onshore experiences, pre and post-cruise land packages, cruise departures during cooler months, extended seasons and alignment with major local events.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Sea. Photo / Royal Caribbean

First-timers, solos and working on board

Today, about one-third of Australian and New Zealand cruisers are under 40. They are amongst the most passionate cruisers.

First-time cruisers now account for 30% of guests. There has also been an increase in younger generations booking cruise holidays because they appreciate the benefits of meeting all their needs from the moment they step aboard, visiting multiple countries and unpacking only once.

Solo travel is another growth area and not only in cruising. Operators now provide promotional fares for solo travellers and specifically designed guest cabins.

With Gen Z, Australian and New Zealand women travellers topping the list for solo holidays, Hurtigruten and several other cruise lines, including some river cruises, support the trend with reduced or no single supplement offers on select itineraries. These have been sellouts.

Working-from-home trends have given way to more people working from anywhere, and many cruisers effortlessly blend work and travel across multiple destinations and countries with quality on-board Wi-Fi.

Another trend is “set-jetting” to iconic locations from books, movies and TV shows, particularly around the Mediterranean, where cruise itineraries include a collection of these cultural and cinematic gems.