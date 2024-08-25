Meditation sessions with Tibetan singing bowls were daily peaceful rituals. Photo / 123rf

The first morning set the tone for the week. Instead of my usual coffee, I sipped a fermented probiotic drink that tasted exactly as it sounded. Breakfast was a kaleidoscope of colours – purple, red, orange, and more shades of green than I knew existed. It was a far cry from my usual grab-and-go meal, wolfed down while checking emails on my phone. I was told to pause, eat mindfully, and enjoy each bite I took.

My first real challenge came as I mindfully chewed my last bit when Jon, a fellow guest, invited me to try aerial yoga. I nearly choked on my green juice. “I hate yoga!” I protested. But remembering my promise to try everything, I reluctantly agreed. I almost changed my mind as I entered the outdoor studio to find hammocks suspended from the ceiling in a scene that reminded me of a Cirque de Soleil set.

Despite my initial trepidation, aerial yoga became a highlight. The sensation of hanging freely, supported only by silk hammocks, was both exhilarating and oddly calming. It taught me to trust my body and let go of control – a lesson that extended far beyond the yoga studio. By the end of the week, I was executing moves I’d previously thought impossible and considering applying as a gymnast for the next Olympics. It was a tangible reminder of how quickly we can grow when we push past our comfort zones.

Aerial yoga, once intimidating, became a highlight of the retreat. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Throughout the week, I pushed my boundaries in ways I never expected.

One of the most challenging experiences was the ice bath. My first attempt lasted a few seconds; I leaped from the bath with a high-pitched shriek, much to the amusement of other guests. Milan, a breath coach at the retreat, offered to assist me with breathing techniques to control my body’s response to extreme cold. His encouragement and the focus on breathwork helped me progress. By the end of the week, I could stay submerged for more than 30 minutes, a feat that felt nothing short of miraculous.

The retreat wasn’t just about physical challenges. I had my first experience with a counsellor, who helped me unpack years of stress and anxiety. It was raw and emotional but incredibly freeing. I learned that mental health isn’t just for “sick people” – it’s something we all need to nurture. The counsellor’s gentle probing helped me recognise patterns of doubt and chronic stress that I’d been blind to for years. This awareness was the first step in a journey towards better mental health that continued long after I left Thailand.

Muay thai. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Mindfulness meditation, initially dismissed as “hippy nonsense,” became a cornerstone of my daily routine. I learned that it didn’t require hours of chanting “om” – even a few minutes of focused attention while brushing my teeth could make a difference. The Tibetan singing bowl session and didgeridoo meditation opened my eyes (or rather, closed them) to new ways of achieving relaxation. These practices, which I’d once found laughable, became moments of peace in my day.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect was the food. As a self-proclaimed coffee addict who lived on meat, I was sceptical about the vegan, caffeine-free menu. But under the guidance of Chris, the retreat’s nutritionist, I discovered a world of flavours I’d been missing. Kale smoothies and magnesium supplements replaced my usual diet, and I felt more energised than ever, even without my daily double espresso.

A single week at a wellness retreat can transform your approach to stress, diet, and mental health. Photo / 123rf

The retreat also emphasised the importance of connection. I formed deep bonds with fellow retreaters, and some became close friends. By week’s end, I felt like a new person. The combination of physical challenges, mental exercises, and nutritional education had been the perfect formula for me to recharge.

For those considering a different kind of vacation, I can’t recommend a wellness retreat enough. It’s not always easy — you might question your choices as you shiver in an ice bath or struggle to stifle a laugh during a sound meditation. But the growth and self-discovery that come from pushing your boundaries are invaluable. Even after leaving the retreat, I found that the lessons I learned, and the habits I formed positively impacted my daily life.

Wellness retreats like Phuket Cleanse offer a mix of physical challenges and mental relaxation. Photo / Ash Jurberg

So, next time you plan a getaway, consider swapping your beach recliner for a yoga mat and your happy-hour cocktail for a morning smoothie. In a hyper-connected world where we are fixated on digital devices, a retreat is the ultimate indulgence.

And who knows? You might even swap out your morning espresso for a macrobiotic shot. Though I’m still working on that one.

