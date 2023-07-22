Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

How the right breathing techniques could change your life

13 minutes to read
By
Niki Bezzant

If social media and the wellness press are to be believed, most of us are walking around performing one of our most fundamental bodily functions incorrectly. “You’re probably breathing wrong”, go the headlines and YouTube

