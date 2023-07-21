Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Why eating less red meat is good for your health, wallet and planet

By Niki Bezzant
10 mins to read
You don’t have to give up red meat altogether to improve your health and the health of the planet. Illustration / Anthony Ellison

You don’t have to give up red meat altogether to improve your health and the health of the planet. Illustration / Anthony Ellison

Kiwis’ love of meat began long before the day the Dunedin embarked for Britain in February 1882 full of frozen Oāmaru lamb and mutton. That journey kicked off an export wave of animal products and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener