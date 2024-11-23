Almost five years on, the tragedy is the subject of legal action in the US, with various civil claims being taken against the Royal Caribbean cruise ship company.
The tourists who were killed or injured had been passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean ship, with the lawsuits claiming the company didn’t properly warn them of the dangers they could face on White Island.
One of those suits was taken by the Browitt family; 55-year-old Paul Browitt died in hospital from injuries he suffered and his 21-year-old daughter Krystal’s body was recovered from the island, while his oldest daughter Stephanie suffered severe, life-changing burns.
That included volcanic experts, and members of the medical team who cared for Stephanie – who suffered burns to about 70% of her body, lost parts of her fingers in the eruption, and was in a coma for two weeks following the tragedy..
Stephanie Browitt and her mother and Paul’s widow Marie – who had stayed on the ship instead of making the fateful island excursion – were both interviewed after the settlement by Australian current affairs show 60 Minutes.
The show has closely followed Stephanie’s recovery: in 2022 they filmed the moment she was finally allowed to remove the compression mask she had worn after a series of skin grafts on her face.
Stephanie said she welcomed the confidential out-of-court settlement.
“It has been exhausting, it has been scary, and we are just very relieved that it has finally come to an end,” she told 60 Minutes last weekend.
“We were willing to do whatever we needed to do to fight for dad and Krystal and for ourselves.”
Stacks Goudkamp associate Julia Camus said as well as taking the lives of 22 people, the tragedy would also leave life-lasting physical and mental scars.
“No amount of money can ever really and truly compensate these victims,” Camus said.
“No matter what you do ... it doesn’t ... bring them back to the health they had before, the way that things were before this happened.”
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience, including extensively covering the aftermath of the White Island tragedy.
