Meant To Be was a hot favourite for a race at Friday night's Alexandra Park meeting that has been postponed because of torrential rain. Photo / Race Images

For the second time in three weeks, Alexandra Park has had its Friday night meeting canned because of wet weather.

Only one race was run tonight before the remainder of the meeting was postponed because of track conditions caused by heavy rain in Auckland.

A large pool of water had developed on the inside of the track and crept into the passing lane, while rutting was starting to develop on the home bend from water flowing down the track because of the steep camber.

The rain also made visibility difficult in the first race that was taken out in all the way fashion by Words.

The rest of the meeting was postponed and will resume as a new meeting starting at 6.19pm on Saturday, with all final field and tote bets quickly refunded.