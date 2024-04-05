American couple Rick and Ivy Reed were among 25 people who survived the Whakaari/White Island tragedy. A document from their civil claim for damages has revealed details about their miracle survival.

Tourists and guides trapped on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted endured scorching volcanic emissions up to 387C.

The eruption on December 9, 2019, claimed the lives of 22 people including 20 tourists and two local tour guides.

Another 25 people were injured, most suffering severe burns and other physical and mental scars.

Earlier this month, victims were awarded a combined $10.21 million in reparations after the sentencing of the island’s owner Whakaari Management Ltd, White Island Tours and Volcanic Air Safaris. Charges were brought against them after a WorkSafe NZ investigation.

Some survivors and bereaved families are also trying to sue Royal Caribbean in the Court of Florida for damages, claiming the cruise line they were travelling on wasn’t clear enough about the dangers of White Island.

Court documents filed in the ongoing attempted legal suit have revealed more about the group’s endurance as they struggled for life.

In particular, fresh details about how American couple Ivy and Paul Reed fought for their lives have been revealed in a court ruling. Written by US District Judge Rodolfo A Ruiz II, the ruling details the couple’s battle for life and what both claim was a failure to warn them of the risks pre-trip.

A helicopter tour aircraft left badly damaged on Whakaari/White Island after the volcanic eruption.

“The resulting emissions of volcanic gas, rock and ash - heated to between 390 and 730 Fahrenheit [198C to 387C] - caused the Reeds immediate fears for their lives,” the ruling revealed.

These conditions caused “severe, life-threatening burns over large portions of their bodies, permanent and disfiguring scarring; reduced use of their limbs and extremities”.

They had been left with “immediate, ongoing, and future needs for medical and psychological treatment; ongoing pain and suffering; rumination by Ms Reed on a daily basis about the events surrounding the incident; occasional terrifying flashbacks for Ms Reed; and emotional distress”.

“The Reeds also allege their injuries were exacerbated by the fact they received ‘little if any first aid equipment’ and there appeared to be no medical or first aid trained personnel among the White Island Tours boat, which rescued them from the island and transferred them to Whakatane, where they received medical attention”.

The massive White Island/Whakaari eruption is pictured by a tourist on a tour ship just off the coastline. Photo / Allessandro Kauffman

The Reeds also allege that they later learned White Island was aware of the elevated eruption risk before the fateful excursion and “requested to back out” of the trip.

The judge - ruling in the case heard in the Southern Court of Florida - had been asked by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd to dismiss the Reeds’ complaint.

Their initial claim included six counts about the major cruise line; two of which have now been withdrawn.

Krystal Browitt, Paul Browitt and Stephanie Browitt at the crater on Whakaari/White Island shortly before the volcanic eruption. Only Stephanie survived, suffering life-changing injuries.

The judge’s ruling document stated the “facts in this case are tragic”.

“What was promoted as an adventure of a lifetime, and an unforgettable opportunity to have one of New Zealand’s most epic adventures, turned into a verifiable nightmare ...”

The document set out how the Reeds purchased tickets for several excursions six months before they boarded the ill-fated cruise.

One was touted as being a “journey to sunny Whakatane for a scenic boat ride along the picturesque Bay of Plenty to White Island for an unforgettable guided tour of New Zealand’s most active volcano”.

The document also went into the level of safety warnings given to passengers, including the Reeds, heading to White Island.

An excursion voucher advised passengers to wear “walking shoes”, but the court ruling added it “specified nothing else regarding specialised clothing or safety equipment that might be needed to hike near the crater of the volcano.

An aerial view of Whakaari/White Island taken several hours after the devastating eruption. Photo / George Novak

“There was no warning as to any potential hazards of visiting an active volcano, or past eruption or volcanic activity, the elevated volcanic threat level as explained below, or injuries that might be suffered.”

The only “general warning” was that guests in wheelchairs or who had limited mobility shouldn’t consider the volcanic trip.

The Reeds said they were provided with yellow plastic helmets and instructed by White Island Tours guides to “wear them at all times while on the island, as well as air filters, which the guides advised several times were for visitors’ comfort if bothered by the sulfurous smell”.

“At no time” the judge’s ruling stated were the Reeds or other cruise ship passengers warned of an “elevated volcanic alert level” on White Island.

“Nor were they provided any demonstration on how to use safety equipment while on White Island, given written safety information, or presented with any written disclosure of the risks of the excursion or any other documentation.”

The document also said while there was a “refuge” - a shipping container designed as a “shelter of last resort in the event of an eruption” - the Reeds weren’t notified of it by either the cruise line or White Island Tours.

Rick Reed suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body in the eruption. Ivy suffered burns to her right leg, hands and face.

The pair spent about two months being treated in the National Burns Centre at Middlemore Hospital before returning to the US for more treatment.

They have previously described their recovery time as “a marathon and not a sprint”.

After their release from hospital, Ivy posted a photo of the pair that had been taken on White Island shortly before the eruption.

Rick and Ivy Reed were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted and are among those trying to sue for damages over the tragedy.

In it, the Americans are pictured smiling, with Rick Reed’s arm around his wife, while steam rises from the White Island crater behind them.

“This is the last picture taken of us before our lives changed forever,” she wrote.

“Approximately 15 minutes after this was taken, the White Island volcano erupted, burying us in hot volcanic ash and toxic gases. We survived, were rescued and spent almost eight weeks in a New Zealand hospital receiving critical care treatment.

“Our dream vacation turned into a nightmare that we are still trying to comprehend.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.