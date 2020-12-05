Website of the Year

New Zealand

Whakaari/White Island: Burns surgeon Richard Wong She on the horror, emotional toll of treating victims

14 minutes to read

Top burns surgeon Richard Wong She has revealed treating Whakaari / White Island victims took him to breaking point. Photo / Greg Bowker

Neil Reid
By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

One of New Zealand's top burns surgeons has opened up on the human cost of treating Whakaari / White Island victims – including being taken to breaking point himself. Neil Reid reports

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

