Whakaari/White Island: 100 minutes of hell - how the tragedy unfolded

On December 9 last year, 47 people landed on Whakaari / White Island.

Among them were 42 tourists who had come to see a wonder of nature they thought was safe, but which has also been an active volcano for at least 150,000 years.

At 2.11pm, the island erupted. The full fury of nature was unleashed on the day-trippers and the pilot and guides that had brought them there. The call was made that it was too dangerous to fly rescue choppers immediately to the island. It was the bravery of civilians in helicopters and boats that saved some of the group from the smoke, ash and gas.

The eruption claimed 22 lives.

Using interviews with the Herald and other media, CHERIE HOWIE tells the story of the horrifying 100 minutes that followed the eruption, and the nightmare that lingers for survivors and family.