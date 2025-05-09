New Pope announced and India and Pakistan tensions escalate.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are due across the North Island this afternoon and evening - potentially causing treacherous conditions for the rush-hour commute.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island, Taranaki, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, lasting from 1.30pm to 11pm.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Tongariro National Park and Taranaki, while watches have been issued for Waikato, Nelson, Wellington and Kāpiti Coast, the Richmond and Byrant Ranges, Auckland and Great Barrier Island, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

