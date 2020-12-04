'I felt for the kid': Brother of hero guide's bond with young White Island survivor

Jesse Langford, left, lost his parents and younger sister in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy, and almost lost his own life. Photograph / Supplied

Teen tourist Jesse Langford lost his mother, father and sister when Whakaari/White Island erupted underneath them last December.

And Jesse would most certainly have died on the island too if it wasn't for the heroic actions of tour guides Hayden Marshall-Inman and Tipene Maangi – who were among the 22 who died in the tragedy. The pair desperately tried to ferry tourists away from danger, as well as providing first aid, and ensuring they were wearing gas masks.

Then aged 19, Jesse suffered burns to 90 per cent of his body. Given his extensive injuries, he had to watch a livestream of the celebration of life of his father Anthony, 51, mother Kristine, 46, and 17-year-old sister Winona from his Sydney hospital bed.

Like Hayden, Winona's body has never been recovered.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the tragedy, Hayden's brother Mark Inman has told the Herald about his friendship with Jesse.

"I reached out to him because I felt for the kid. He had lost his mum, dad and sister out there," Inman said.

"I can go out to White Island; I give him a message if I am going out there and if it is a clear day and a good opportunity for a clear day, I send him a pic.

"So at least he can keep an eye on his sister. I just give him a little bit of peace of mind to show him that people are still looking after her [Winona] and after them [the Langford family]."

Mark Inman, Hayden Marshall-Inman's brother, has struck up a friendship with Whakaari / White Island survivor Jesse Langford. Rotorua Daily Post photograph / Stephen Parker

Jesse was one of only three members of the tour group that Hayden was showing around White Island who survived the eruption.

The Langford family had booked a cruise on Ovation of the Seas around New Zealand to celebrate Anthony's 51st birthday when they took an excursion with White Island Tours to visit the volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Inman said Jesse didn't remember "a whole lot" about what happened in the moments after tragedy struck on White Island.

When asked if Jesse was aware if it wasn't for Hayden, he wouldn't have made it, the guide's brother said: "Yeah. I think there were a few that wouldn't have made it as long as they did. You had Tipene and Hayden both there helping and doing whatever else they did.

"To help people out like people have said then he has done what he was supposed to do - and that was [being] the last man off the island.

"It will come out in the investigation, the story of what did unfold."

The Langford family (left to right) from Sydney Jesse, Winona, Kristine and Anthony. Photograph / Supplied

A month after the eruption, Inman told the Herald that his "heart bleeds" for Jesse, saying reading about how the then teen had to watch a live stream of his family's farewell was "just soul-destroying".

The pair have now spoken several times on the phone, with Inman saying: "For him to lose his mother, father and sister, it is a tough battle that one."

Inman described the past year as "tough" for him and his own family.

They realised the chances of finding Hayden's remains were very slim, but that still didn't make the fact he had no grave any easier to handle.

"You never do get full or complete closure until you get a body home," he said.

"But to know that he is in a place where he was happy has helped. It doesn't make it any easier. That is just something that we have to deal with on a daily basis."

Hayden Marshall-Inman helped others on Whakaari / White Island before tragically losing his life. Photograph / Supplied

He said the fact his Canadian-based sister Renee would not be able to be in New Zealand to join family for the first anniversary was a "tough pill to swallow".

Renee has young children, making it unrealistic for her to travel back here with them, spending two weeks in quarantine on arrival, before spending a further two weeks in quarantine on return to Canada.

"That is one of the harder things," he said. "She is stuck over there feeling a little bit isolated."

Inman said he remembered his brother as a generous soul, as well as "humble and fun loving".

Not a day went by without him thinking of his brother. Family members occasionally moored a boat off White Island to say "Hi" to Hayden.

On Wednesday, as with the 9th of every month since the eruption, members of Hayden's family will meet at Ōhope Beach to have a beer in honour of the hero guide.

"That is part of our way of moving forward," Inman said.

"You have to go up and onwards and try to just remember the good times and try to carry on the good that he did. If we can continue his spirit, and the way that he was, what better way to remember someone."

Meanwhile, Inman has questioned the merits of planned legal action from some survivors and family members of some who died in the eruption.

Lawyers in Australia and America have also been hired by several survivors and family of people who died from injuries suffered in the eruption.

Inman said it was a stance he did not back.

"It is not the New Zealand way. The majority of New Zealand are not a society who look to sue or look to make money out an event," he said.

"It is hard enough when you lose someone, let alone when you drag it all up [in court]. What is a little bit of money going to bring? It won't bring anyone home."

On Monday WorkSafe New Zealand confirmed it had charged 13 parties over the tragedy.

Inman said it was a move that he believed his brother would not support.