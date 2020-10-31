'Carry on the good he did': Charity event in White Island hero's legacy

The legacy of hero White Island tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman will live on with an annual golf tournament raising money for charity. Photograph / Supplied

Hayden Marshall-Inman both lived and died a hero to others he didn't know personally.

The 40-year-old lost his life when Whakaari / White Island erupted last December; one of two guides from White Island Tours among the 21 who died in the tragedy.

It was later revealed that in his final moments he was involved in doing all he could to get badly injured tourists to safety, as well as delivering first aid and ensuring they were wearing face masks to try and protect themselves from poisonous gasses spewing from the island's crater.

And when not on duty as a tour guide, the huge rugby fan was a charity hero; including sponsoring art awards for the IHC, making annual donations to a youth camp in America where he had been a counsellor for between 2004-15, and regularly leaving a $5 note at a local dairy for the shopper who followed him.

As the one-year-anniversary of his death nears, his family have now created a charity golf tournament in his honour; with Hayden's family to donate all funds to St John Whakatāne whose crews cared for the badly injured tourists and guides who were rescued from White Island.

Twenty-one people died - including 19 tourists and two local guides - when Whakaari / White Island erupted last December. NZME photograph / George Novak

"If you can carry on his memory in the same vein that he lived his life, and give to charities and help communities, then that is pretty key to us," Hayden's brother Mark Inman told the Herald on Sunday.

"You have to go up and onwards and try to just remember the good times and try to carry on the good that he did. If we can continue his spirit, and the way that he was, what better way to remember someone."

The Whakaari Hayden Marshall-Inman Memorial Golf Tournament will be hosted at the Ohope Beach Golf Links on December 4; five days before the anniversary of the tragedy.

The bodies of both Hayden and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford – who lost her mother and father in the eruption, and whose 19-year-old brother Jesse was also critically injured – have never been recovered.

In the days after the eruption, it was revealed Hayden – who was 1111th trip to the island – had helped several tourists, including Jesse, escape the crater area of White Island.

Mark said the location of the golf tournament was "significant".

"It is probably one of the only golf courses that you can see Whakaari from," he said.

Mark Inman, brother of White Island hero guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, said the family was committed to honouring his legacy by supporting others. Photo / NZME

It was expected that at least $20,000 would be raised for St John Whakatāne. It would be an annual event with the recipients of funds raised to change each year.

Promotional material for the tournament said that Hayden's family wanted to thank St John, New Zealand Police, local iwi, the Whakatāne District Council and helicopter charter company Kahu, "for their kindness and tireless work" in relation to their efforts after the eruption.

The 2020 event was a sellout, with 30 teams registering to play. Other funds were being generated by benefactors sponsoring holes and also via the sale of commemorative T-shirts.

"It encompasses Whakaari and Hayden because he gave a lot to charity," Mark said.

"We have found that quite fitting to do something in his honour and to continue his memory . . . as well as recognising Whakaari itself and all the others that were affected in the town and around the world.

Hayden's family only learnt about the numerous charities he backed after his tragic death.

"He would do anything for anybody. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone," Mark said.

"He loved having fun, he loved kids and would do anything for anyone. It was all these things that he was doing [with charity] that he kept to himself."

The golf tournament is not the only way that Hayden's family are remembering him.

Recently they erected a seat made out of wakeboards at Ohope Beach; a tranquil spot which looks out to White Island; a location he loved and where he lost his life.

In recent weeks it had become a much sought-after spot by people who had never had the pleasure of meeting the humble hero.

"We put that in the sand dunes outside the family home," Mark said.

"You don't realise how popular something can be. But with all the locals and visitors, you almost have to book a seat to get on it these days."