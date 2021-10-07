TikTok user's 'genius' use of neck brace on flight solves sleeping on planes

One TikTok video has gone viral for its unusual tip to sleep well on flights. Photo / 123rf

One traveller's unusual technique for sleeping on planes has gone viral with fellow passengers describing it as 'genius'.

The Los Angeles YouTuber, who operates under the name 'HelloKristen' often shares life tips and hacks on various social media platforms.

However, a recent TikTok has caught the attention of more than a few hundred thousand fans.

The video, titled "Travel Life Hack", begins with Kristen telling viewers "I came up with one of the best ideas of my life."

"I have purchased five different travel neck pillows and they all suck. I wished something would hold my neck in place, something like a neck brace.

"And I had an epiphany - why not just buy a neck brace?"

Kristen admitted the black Walmart neck brace was an odd sartorial choice but suggested covering it with a scarf.

Getting some shuteye on a plane isn't easy.

Avoiding the difficulty logistics of travel pillows or waking up at your destination with a crook in your neck from awkward airplane seats, the neck brace is a game changer.

"When you lay back, your neck isn't going anywhere," she said.

Posted on September 2, the video has received X views, over 12,400 likes and 263 comments. Many users commenting that they would try her advice or sharing other ways to get good quality sleep on a flight.

"Best idea ever!" commented 'avid traveller' MacKenzie Gibson.

"I'm about to fly and I'm SO doing this!" wrote another user.