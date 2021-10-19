TikTok reveals iPhone hack most travellers don't know

Are you up to speed with this sneaky travel hack on the Apple iPhone? Photo / Hannah Busing, Unsplash

There's nothing more disappointing than opening an 'iPhone trick you probably don't know' story, only to find it explain a popular feature the world has been aware of for years.

However, TikTok audiences (and we'll admit, even some of our travel journalists) had no idea about this handy travel-related trick shared by TikTok star Maxmilespoints.

The video shows users how they can track information about a flight directly through iMessage.

By typing the code, such as NZ503, and pressing send, users can then 'click' on the text which shows an option to 'preview flight'.

Clicking this option shows a range of information such as departure time and gate, flight duration, whether it's on time and a map of where the plane is on its flight path.

Once available, users can then see what carousel baggage claim will be.

Putting the trick to the test, the NZ Herald travel team found it work for both Air New Zealand and Jetstar. Overseas, it operates with Qantas, Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, American Airlines, Delta and other popular carriers.

Currently, it did not seem to work for Virgin Australia, Ryanair or easyJet.

Since posting 21 hours ago, Maxmilespoints' TikTok video has received 3.9 million views and 1691 comments.

One user said: "This is the first 'iPhone trick you probably didn't know' that I actually didn't know."

Another commented that, despite working at an Apple Service Centre, they didn't realise this trick.