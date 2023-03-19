Champagne is on speed dial this month at QT Queenstown. Photo / Supplied; QT Queentown

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Mumms the word in Queenstown

QT Queenstown has teamed up with G.H. Mumm for a one-off, Champagne-centric hotel stay. The Champagne Parlour is taking up temporary residence tomorrow until April 30. Inspired by Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé, the room is peachy-hued, complete with a “Call for Champagne” phone button on speed dial. Other amenities include a bottle of G.H. Mumm on arrival, Mumm macarons, frosé facemasks and a Champagne breakfast in bed. qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/hotel/the-champagne-parlour/

QT Queenstown has teamed up with G.H. Mumm for a Champagne-centric hotel stay. Photo / Supplied; QT Queenstown

Wānaka’s Patisserie anything but crumby

If you need yet another excuse to visit Wānaka, go for the hot, buttery croissants. Wānaka’s Pembroke Patisserie has been named New Zealand’s Best French Bakery at the 2023 French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Gala and Business Awards (FNZCCI). Taking home the top People’s Choice award, proof of excellence is quite literally in the pudding.

Wānaka’s Pembroke Patisserie has been named New Zealand’s Best French Bakery Photo / Getty Images

NSW Foodies listen up: Tweed Valley to Byron Bay

If you consider rum, coffee and cheese three of your five a day, get set for two new food-focused tours from Kiff and Culture in NSW’s North Coast hinterlands. Choose from two options: Tweed Valley Food and Culture and Byron Hinterland Paddock to Plate, and spend the day at fruit farms and under-discovered small villages, perusing their wares and tasting the fare. kiffandculture.com.au

Get set for two new food-focused tours from Kiff and Culture in New South Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Aboriginal tourism experiences across Australia

Dedicated to promoting Aboriginal-guided experiences around Australia, Tourism Australia’s latest website, Discover Aboriginal Experiences, collates more than 160 experiences. Spanning from one hour to several days, and led by Aboriginal guides, guests will gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal peoples and their cultures. discoveraboriginalexperiences.com/home-page

Discover Aboriginal Experiences collates more than 160 experiences. Photo / Tourism Australia

What the fig! Adelaide food experiences

From organic cider-making to immersive bird experiences, the three-day Wander Wellness Festival in Adelaide Hills is back for a second year. Taking place from March 31-April 2, the 2023 programme is filled with inspiring wellness experiences such as spa retreats and wanderings in a fig orchard. Book online. wellnesswander.com.au