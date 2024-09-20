You can take a tour through an avocado orchard in Katikati, learn about the life cycle of avocados, and enjoy a tasting session featuring avocado products including oil and guacamole. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Smallgusta

Oropi Hot Pools are not new, but last year the complex also opened Smallgusta, a 1:10-scale miniature putting course with sweeping country views. With no “edges”, it’s as much fun for real golfers wanting putting practice as for groups looking for some mini-golf-style fun (maybe with a cheeky wine or beer at the end of the ninth hole). Take a soak in the larger pool to reward yourself for your efforts, or in a private pool if that’s more your thing.

A new miniature putting course that opened last year at the Oropi Hot Pools complex, offering both mini-golf fun and a chance for real golfers to practice their putting. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Matahui Distillery

You can never have too many gin distilleries and Katikati residents and tourists were delighted when Matahui opened its doors last year. There are many ways to experience this lovely spot - pop in for a tasting (be sure to try their fennel, liqueur, berry gin and grapefruitcello); book in for a distillery tour or do a craft-your-own gin class. Paul, Angela and Shelley are always experimenting with the wide range of botanicals and fruit grown in the Bay of Plenty to create new tastes that are truly of the region.

Matahui Distillery is a gin distillery in Katikati that offers tastings, distillery tours, and craft-your-own gin classes using local botanicals and fruits. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Marine Parade Coastal Path

Walking the Mount’s main beach may not be new, but enjoying it via the new walkway has only been possible since the end of last year. This sturdy, 4m-wide boardwalk is perfect for couples, families, solo walkers, and those on bikes, scooters, or other wheeled transport. If walking on the sand isn’t your thing or the tide is too high, this is the ideal alternative. Stretching 3km, it’s lined with picnic spots, benches, playgrounds, and accessibility features, making it enjoyable for all ages and stages. Grab a coffee, stroll a bit, and then relax on one of the many benches along the way. On a clear day, you can see the coastline stretching from Mauao to Maketū.

Marine Parade Coastal Path is a new four-metre-wide boardwalk along the main beach at the Mount, stretching three kilometres and featuring picnic spots, benches, playgrounds, and accessibility features. Photo / Kiwi Droneograph

Tio Ōhiwa Oysters

The Ōhiwa Oyster Farm started in 1968 but in 2023 was brought into the capable hands of Ngāti Awa descendants Wini and Simon Geddes who are passionate about carrying on the legacy with a focus on sustainability, community, and innovation. The oyster cruises in Ōhope are a wonderful experience for any fans of this kaimoana. On this slow tour around the harbour, you’ll hear about the history of the area and get hands-on with shucking - and of course, enjoy plenty of tasting. You’ll also get a tour of the processing plant and have a great lunch from the takeaways, which is open to anyone, not just cruisegoers.

Tio Ōhiwa Oysters offer oyster cruises where you can learn about the history of the area, shuck oysters, and enjoy a tasting, along with a tour of the processing plant. Photo / 123rf

New places to eat

Every month it seems a new eatery pops up in the bay; the locals aren’t complaining and you won’t either.

If you’ve ever been to the amazing Falafel Metro, a Tauranga favourite, you’ll love their newish venture (opened last year) Malka in the Tauranga Historic Village. The food spans the Med and you can expect big flavour dishes like chickpea stews, Tunisian brik, luscious homemade hummus, pita bread, falafel, labneh with red za’atar and many more.

The popular Falafel Metro in Tauranga has a new venture called Malka in the Tauranga Historic Village, offering dishes from the Mediterranean. / Alexia Santamaria

Blondie is a daytime diner with giant sandwiches that can only just contain all their juicy fillings (no skimping here). It’s all about the retro American vibe. The menu also serves up items like salmon and latkes, pies, soup, cinny buns, and amazing cookies.

It’s hard to work out whether it’s the food or the charming owners who make Rika Rika a place you want to come back to again and again. Either way, this whole operation is all kinds of fabulous. Their sushi is freshly rolled to order but don’t sleep on their other offerings too - especially the mini bowls, if you fancy a smaller taste of a few different things.

Rika Rika. A charming local eatery where the owners are as delightful as the food. They offer freshly rolled sushi and a variety of mini bowls for tasting different dishes. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

L’Atelier a food truck favourite from the Whakatāne Sunday Market has opened up a permanent spot on Commerce St. Pay them a visit for sweet treats and good coffee.

For more things to see and do in the Bay of Plenty, visit bayofplentynz.com