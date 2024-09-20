Top things to do in the Bay of Plenty this summer. Photo / Getty Images
‘If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.’ So why not try these new things to do in the Bay of Plenty, writes Alexia Santamaria
The Bay of Plenty has endless perennial joys. Whether you’re strolling its gorgeous sands or climbing the Mount for the umpteenth time, the sight of those stunning expanses of coastline always take your breath away. Kids adore the Hairy MacLary statues, everyone loves Bobby’s Fish & Chips - and soaking in the region’s hot pools, swimming at Ōhope Beach, or exploring the region’s bustling weekend markets will never lose their appeal.
But if you are looking for something you haven’t done before, there are always fresh options. Every month brings something innovative and new in this vibrant part of the country. Here are some worth checking out.
Avocado Tours Katikati
We all love a good smashed avo on toast or a chunky guac with corn chips, but if you haven’t seen where our favourite fruit comes from, this is a great way to connect with your kai. Take a tour through Tim Rosamond and Michele Ricou’s avocado orchard in Katikati and hear their story and super interesting facts about the life cycle of an avocado. Round it off with a generous tasting of this creamy green goodness in many glorious forms, including oil and the best guacamole ever - made to a friend of the couple’s Mexican family recipe; if you talk really nicely to Tim he may even part with the recipe.
Oropi Hot Pools are not new, but last year the complex also opened Smallgusta, a 1:10-scale miniature putting course with sweeping country views. With no “edges”, it’s as much fun for real golfers wanting putting practice as for groups looking for some mini-golf-style fun (maybe with a cheeky wine or beer at the end of the ninth hole). Take a soak in the larger pool to reward yourself for your efforts, or in a private pool if that’s more your thing.
Matahui Distillery
You can never have too many gin distilleries and Katikati residents and tourists were delighted when Matahui opened its doors last year. There are many ways to experience this lovely spot - pop in for a tasting (be sure to try their fennel, liqueur, berry gin and grapefruitcello); book in for a distillery tour or do a craft-your-own gin class. Paul, Angela and Shelley are always experimenting with the wide range of botanicals and fruit grown in the Bay of Plenty to create new tastes that are truly of the region.
Marine Parade Coastal Path
Walking the Mount’s main beach may not be new, but enjoying it via the new walkway has only been possible since the end of last year. This sturdy, 4m-wide boardwalk is perfect for couples, families, solo walkers, and those on bikes, scooters, or other wheeled transport. If walking on the sand isn’t your thing or the tide is too high, this is the ideal alternative. Stretching 3km, it’s lined with picnic spots, benches, playgrounds, and accessibility features, making it enjoyable for all ages and stages. Grab a coffee, stroll a bit, and then relax on one of the many benches along the way. On a clear day, you can see the coastline stretching from Mauao to Maketū.
Tio Ōhiwa Oysters
The Ōhiwa Oyster Farm started in 1968 but in 2023 was brought into the capable hands of Ngāti Awa descendants Wini and Simon Geddes who are passionate about carrying on the legacy with a focus on sustainability, community, and innovation. The oyster cruises in Ōhope are a wonderful experience for any fans of this kaimoana. On this slow tour around the harbour, you’ll hear about the history of the area and get hands-on with shucking - and of course, enjoy plenty of tasting. You’ll also get a tour of the processing plant and have a great lunch from the takeaways, which is open to anyone, not just cruisegoers.
Every month it seems a new eatery pops up in the bay; the locals aren’t complaining and you won’t either.
If you’ve ever been to the amazing Falafel Metro, a Tauranga favourite, you’ll love their newish venture (opened last year) Malka in the Tauranga Historic Village. The food spans the Med and you can expect big flavour dishes like chickpea stews, Tunisian brik, luscious homemade hummus, pita bread, falafel, labneh with red za’atar and many more.
Blondie is a daytime diner with giant sandwiches that can only just contain all their juicy fillings (no skimping here). It’s all about the retro American vibe. The menu also serves up items like salmon and latkes, pies, soup, cinny buns, and amazing cookies.
It’s hard to work out whether it’s the food or the charming owners who make Rika Rika a place you want to come back to again and again. Either way, this whole operation is all kinds of fabulous. Their sushi is freshly rolled to order but don’t sleep on their other offerings too - especially the mini bowls, if you fancy a smaller taste of a few different things.
L’Atelier a food truck favourite from the Whakatāne Sunday Market has opened up a permanent spot on Commerce St. Pay them a visit for sweet treats and good coffee.