Build-A-Bear and Sydney’s iconic Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park

QT Wellington is out to WOW you

QT Wellington is celebrating this year’s World of WearableArt (Wow) with a themed “Dream Awake” running throughout the hotel from September 25 to October 13. The Wow period brings the most extravagant pieces of wearable art to QT Wellington as the artists transform the Gallery Lounge into a dreamy space for guests. The Lounge will host the Head in the Clouds – Champagne Tasting where guests can enjoy a special Champagne menu featuring a unique selection of cocktails. Meanwhile, the Stuff People’s Choice award-winning garment, “Blooming Proof!” by New Zealand design team Erna Van Der Wat, Joanne Van Wyk & Lena Van Der Wat is on display in the lobby.

In-house guests, local Wellingtonians and Wow-goers can also enjoy pre-show dining hosted by the iconic Hippopotamus restaurant which will open its doors for an evening high tea dinner experience, “Evening Dreams Dinner High Tea,” featuring a three-course dinner served with flare.

2024 World of WearableArt: Dream Awake

Hand-blown glass artworks dazzles at Adelaide Botanic Garden

From September 27, 2024, to April 29, 2025, Adelaide Botanic Gardens is hosting Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, the first major Australian outdoor exhibition of celebrated contemporary glass artist, Dale Chihuly. The exhibition is inspired by Chihuly’s mother’s love of gardens and his own connection to nature. With this, fourteen of Chihuly’s most famous large-scale hand-blown glass artworks will be creatively showcased along the 2km garden trail, suspended within lush garden beds, rising from waterways, and entwined within trees. Art enthusiasts can visit the exhibition for free and there are also special exhibitions such as In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly where Chihuly’s glassworks sprout like ‘hybrid plants’ inside the Bicentennial Conservatory, and Chihuly Nights which lights up Chihuly’s glass sculptures at night.

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden

New cookie cookbook alert

Phaidon introduces Crumbs, a comprehensive exploration of cookies and sweet treats from nearly 100 countries, curated by food writer Ben Mims. Featuring 300 authentic recipes from around the world, this culinary collection celebrates diverse ingredients and flavours, from spiced gingerbreads of Northern Europe to coconut-based cookies from Southeast Asia. Each recipe, accompanied by rich historical notes, highlights the cultural significance of cookies, including their roles in celebrations and daily life. Crumbs offers practical baking tips and explores the global evolution of cookies, all wrapped in a playful, vibrant design, making it an essential resource for baking and travel enthusiasts alike.

New Boook: Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World

The Star brightens Brisbane

Queens Wharf is Brisbane’s new multi-billion-dollar lifestyle and entertainment district, and they are welcoming a bright new addition to kick-start the journey. The Star Brisbane has officially opened its doors, inviting guests to indulge in a luxurious stay at The Star Grand Hotel, or explore lavish restaurants and bars, such as Japanese fine-dining restaurant Sokyo, Fat Noodle, and Cherry, situated near the banks of the Brisbane River. The launch also saw the opening of several exciting venues, including the Sky Deck public viewing platform, the main casino room, and the Neville Bonner Bridge connecting Queens Wharf to South Bank. Additional venues are scheduled to open over the coming months.

