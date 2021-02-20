The insider's guide to Wanaka

A view over the town of Wanaka, and Lake Wanaka. Photo / WanakaNZ

Wanaka is a special place to visit or live because, everywhere you look, the scenery is stunning. You don't have to go far for a beautiful view of a lake, river or mountain. Like all special things, it's not always easy to get to. It's not on a main road so you have to want to come here.

What most visitors don't know is that Wanaka is a foodie's paradise - we have talented chefs and brilliant restaurants and cafes. We love to drink pinot noir - it's the locals' go-to! It's still a small town so the locals are friendly and will always recommend their favourite eatery and which wines are the best drinking now.

Whether it's fast-paced adrenalin adventures you're after or laid back and relaxed, camping or luxury lodge, there really is something for everyone here. The weather is gloriously hot and dry in summer, and cold and crisp in winter, so take your pick - we've got it all!

A trip to Hook Wanaka for the Lake to Plate experience is a must. Catch your salmon from the lake, and then the team will prepare it for you. It'll take as long as it takes, depending on whether the fish are biting, but who cares - it's great for a fun afternoon salmon fishing with the kids (or big kids), a bottle of wine or a bucket of beers on the lawn, hole-in-one golf, and arguably the best pizzas in town cooked in their wood fired oven.

We have some excellent breweries in Wanaka now too, so head to Rhyme & Reason, Ground Up or B.Social for your craft beer fix.

In Wanaka itself, a morning coffee from Bonnie at

The Coffee Shack

, brekky at

Urban Grind

, lunch at

BigFig

, and wine tasting at the award-winning

Maude Wines

with a platter from

Bistro Gentil

are always delicious experiences. Then, an afternoon cocktail from the team at

Cork Bar

followed by dinner at

Kika

would be a dream day in Wanaka.

If you're feeling energetic after all that, a walk up Mt Iron is the best way to see those amazing views of Wanaka and surrounds. It's not super-easy, but definitely worth it. This is the walk all the locals do and it can be done in under 90 minutes, so you've got time to pack in the rest of the day's activities.

Wanaka is a relaxed place but we all work hard to give our visitors the best experience, because we know how amazing this place is to live and work in. Now you do too!

Kirsty Schmutsch co-owns Pembroke Patisserie in Wanaka

