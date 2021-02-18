Sail away on a floating wellness retreat yacht and New Zealand's best travel deals

A day of rejuvenation and yoga in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Getty Images

Sail away on a retreat at sea

SailFit is taking wellness seekers out to sea on their 81-foot luxury yacht, setting sail from Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on February 27 and March 27. Buy your Luxury Day Retreat Pass for $850 and the price of a Pass for your bestie is halved. This wellness sailing journey around the Hauraki Gulf is a day of rejuvenation through yoga, mindfulness, high-intensity interval training and resiliency sessions.

Contact: hello@sailfitretreats.com and mention 'Friends of Travel' to secure this special discount. Check out sailfitretreats.com

Kaikoura where the Whales are

Kaikoura is one of the only places on the planet where you can easily observe sperm whales, but it's also a winter destination for pods of humpback whales. A three-night stay in four-star accommodation and a cruise out in the bay with Whale Watch Kaikoura is priced from $329pp, double-share. Book by close of business tomorrow night (February 17) and travel from May 7 to 13, May 16 to 28 or June 1 to 30. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Adventure through Buller Canyon

Cross New Zealand's longest swing bridge — the 110-metre-long Buller Gorge Swing Bridge, suspended 19 metres above the mighty Buller River. But first, Buller Canyon Jet will take you on an exhilarating jet boat ride. The Canyon Jet crew are offering a family discount deal next month through to late April, of $370 for two adults and up to three children —asaving of more than $150.

Contact: Buller Canyon Jet, phone 0800 JET BULLER or email info@bullercanyonhet.co.nz or check out bullercanyonjet.co.nz



Tranquil in Tekapo

Exploring the magnificent countryside from the lofty heights of Sawdon Station, where you'll get 360-degree views over Lake Tekapo and picnic beside an idyllic lagoon, is all part of a three-night Lake Tekapo package priced from $539pp. You'll stay at the four-star Peppers Bluewater Resort and head out on the beautiful Sawdon Station Walk. Book by close of business tomorrow (February 17). Travel from May 1 to 30. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Put a V8 through its paces in Central Otago

Jump behind the wheel of a V8 Mustang for seven laps round a dedicated racing track to get your adrenalin racing. An experienced pro-driver will guide you around the racetrack before letting you power around five more times. Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, Central Otago, has reduced these weekday sessions from $395 to $279 (excluding Public Holidays). An additional three laps will cost you $129. Available for most of the year, this discounted deal must be booked by December1.

Contact: Highlands Motorsport Park, (03) 445 4052 or email info@highlands.co.nz or book online using the promo code MUSWEEKDAY at highlands.co.nz/action-experiences/repco-v8-muscle-car-u-drive



