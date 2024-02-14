Taylor Swift's jet attracted much attention as people watched it head towards Australia. Photo / FlightRadar24

Taylor Swift's jet attracted much attention as people watched it head towards Australia. Photo / FlightRadar24

Thousands of people closely tracked a flight into Melbourne with an important person on board.

Flight VJT993 from Honolulu was watched by more than 6000 people as it flew to Melbourne carrying celebrity singer Taylor Swift, who was travelling to Australia for her famous Eras Tour.

Swift flew on a luxury private jet, which quickly became the world’s most-tracked flight as it flew over the Pacific, with 1500 to 6000 people watching closely.

The Bombardier Global 6000 can carry up to 17 passengers, but people were only interested in Swift.

After 10 hours and 58 minutes, Swift reportedly landed in Melbourne at 12.49am this morning, giving the star two days to rest before her first Australia show.

The shows will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from February 16 to 18 and at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The popstar’s three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are expected to be the largest of her career, with an estimated crowd of 86,000 Swifties per night.

Swift’s largest show was during her 1989 tour in 2015, where she played to 76,000 people at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Photo / Getty Images

Swift may not be pleased about the attention her flight received. Her team threatened legal against against Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, who has gained fame for sharing information about celebrities’ private jets.

Sweeney has multiple social media accounts, which post information about aircraft of the rich and famous, sometimes including the environmental impact of flights.

According to the Washington Post, the young man allegedly received a cease-and-desist in December.

The Instagram account @TaylorSwiftJets and X account of the same name have since been deleted and suspended, respectively. Reports suggest the Instagram account went down on December 23, 2023.

On January 30, Taylor Swift sold one of her jets, a Dassault Falcon 900, according to the Federal Aviation Authority’s website.

She still owns a Dassault 7X, which can carry 16 passengers.



