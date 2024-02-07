Taylor Swift has quietly sold one of her two Dassault Falcon private jets. Photo / Jeffry Surriano; AP

The pop star parted ways with the personal plane last month with the FAA’s records showing ownership of the F900 transferred ownership on January 30.

The plane, which was registered to the address of Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville, was sold by SATA LLC. It had been in the company’s ownership since 2009.

The sale was reported by Business Insider but a private sale price could not be determined. A new Dassault Falcon 900 costs upwards of $70 million.

Halfway through her worldwide Eras Tour, the star’s planes have been racking up some serious mileage. Swift is still left with a Dassault 7X that the fans are expecting will arrive in Tokyo for a week of concerts, although many have speculated that she will likely charter another flight to Nevada this weekend to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl American Football tournament.

The musician has faced backlash over her high private jet usage, compared with other celebrity plane owners. In 2022 the two Dassault private jets topped a chart she would rather not have appeared on, the carbon emissions league.

In 2023 the singer racked up 166 hours in the sky, during her domestic US music tour.

Swift’s management has said that she has paid into carbon offset schemes to cover her own travel.

However, as the Eras Tour goes into its international leg and with fans travelling as far as 3000km to see her perform, it’s unlikely this covers the total emissions from the tour.

It is unclear if the plane sale is to downsize her substantial personal carbon footprint or to achieve greater privacy in her travels.

The singer has taken aim at website Jetspy, which tracks the aircraft of celebrity owners.

Swift’s recently sent cease-and-desist letters to the website’s owner Jack Sweeney. He was accused of “stalking and harassing behaviour” over republishing flight data, according to The Washington Post’s report.