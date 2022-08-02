Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were among the top ten worst offending private jet users.

This week the Yard Report named and shamed the worst offending private jet users. Using flight data from chartered jets, the report compiled the travel habits of celebrities and their carbon cost.

While the purpose of the report was to "highlight the damaging impact of private jet usage", it opened our eyes to the profligate use of private aircraft. It showed just how much more costly they were to the environment versus a seat on a commercial carrier.

Also, just how ready set celebs are on using private jets. Who uses a LearJet to travel 10km?

Here's a look at some of the worst offenders and their private planes of choice:

A woman disembarks Taylor Swift's private jet, a Falcon X7, at Queenstown Airport. Photo / File

Taylor Swift - $40m

Dassault Falcon 7X

Pop star Taylor Swift's addiction to private air travel was exposed after it was revealed she had made 170 trips this year alone. She was revealed to be the worst offending celeb emitting almost 1200 times the average passenger's share of CO2.

The accusation by fans that Taylor was recklessly burning jet fuel was hard to shake off. She made a muted excuse that not all of the 380 hours in the air were hers, as she is known to lend out the aircraft.

The star's $40m Falcon 7X gets plenty of use and, with large 'lucky number 13' painted on the front, is easy to spot. She has been seen taking regular short trips out of Nashville of under 40 minutes.

However, the Bad Reputation star's choice of aeroplane is quite modest in comparison to her celebrity peers. Although, Swift by name, she might be the celeb who spends the most time in the air. (15.9 days this year!)

Floyd Mayweather is no lightweight when it comes to private airmiles. Photo / Instagram

Floyd Mayweather - $50m

Gulfstream III

The boxer's own air habits were close behind Taylor swift. The livery of his GIII with a red and white stripe and lettering is a knockout. Mayweather's not abashed at sharing the inside of the plane with regular social media posts of him and The Money Team playing poker aboard the jet. He was named in the report as second worst offender, 1011 times more carbon emitted by the average passenger per year. Ouch!

Kim Kardashian flaunts the view from her private jet. Photo / Instagram

Kim Kardashian - $150m

Gulfstream G65OER

You'll need twin Rolls-Royce BR725 engines to keep up with this Kardashian. Kim Kardashian reportedly owns a Gulfstream 650 Extended Range. The favourite plane of billionaire jet setters, it's the same model as Jeff Bezos' and Elon Musk's private planes. Who wore it better?

Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy! pic.twitter.com/JuSrFr5w9n — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2018

Dubbed "Kim Air", the plane took a year to custom build and fit out according to her reality television show. The final cost is said to add up to an eye-watering $150 million.

The star faced backlash after making four flights of under 20 minutes last month.

As well as a two flying bathrooms, Kim Air has space to sleep 10 guests.

Kanye West travels by private 747 jet. Photo / Instagram, Screenshot

Kanye West - $400m

Boeing 747SP

Not to be outdone,Kim's former hubby, musician Kanye West's plane of choice is a private Boeing Jumbo Jet.

Yeezy - subtle as ever - chooses to fly on the largest, most glamorous passenger plane ever built. The Queen of the Skies is a double decker designed to carry up to 660 passengers. While we hope they are full, even Kanye West's entourage isn't that large.

The Touch the Sky singer has reportedly transformed most of the top deck with a marble bathroom and a double bed.

According to the self-proclaimed "pop enigma" and fashionista, the plane was "gifted" to him as part of his contract with Adidas.

Beyonce on the couple's private jet. Photo / Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay Z - $40m

Bombardier Challenger 850

Hova's favourite pastime is hovering at 30,000ft. The Challenger 850 registered to Jay Z was one of the busiest celebrity jets last year. Reportedly a "present" from wife Beyoncé the jet sees plenty of use from the pair of them. With 19,296 minutes flight time for 13.4 days Jay Z and Beyonce were the Bonnie and Clyde of climate villains.

The couple also own a classic Learjet.

Steven Spielberg $70

Gulfstream G650

Catch him if you can.

The veteran Hollywood director has been giving us thrills and spills on the big screen since the early 80s. However there's one blockbuster record he won't be as proud of.

Taking 61 flights and emitting 4,465 tonnes of CO2 this year alone, he was the sixth worst offender for private jet usage. While the filmmaker's Gulfstream is less aesthetically flashy than his celeb peers it's no better for the environment.

We have one piece of advice for the ET director to cut down his air miles - on yer bike!

Lady Gaga's favourite fashion runway - her private jet. Photo / Instagram

Lady Gaga - $80m

Boeing 757

The singer and avant garde couturist spends a lot of time jetting out of her native New York.

The retrofitted Boeing 757 is normally used as a narrow-body commercial carrier. However Gaga uses it to fly round her team and her three French Bulldogs Asia, Koji and Gustav.

When not being used to shuttle the singer between shows it is used as a catwalk. Gaga's instagram is full of images of her posing in the cabin. Stripped of most seats, the jet holds cream leather sofas and plenty of space for partying on the move.

surely my stainless steel straw will offset whatever CO2 drake’s plane emits to fly one person for 12 minutes pic.twitter.com/xJ3iLHyqEK — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) July 24, 2022

Drake - $185m

Boeing 767-300

Air Drake is hard to miss. The Sky Blue fit out of a reclaimed Cargojet plane has a hieroglyphic owl on the side, Air Drake written on the engines and "IF YOU'RE READING THIS WE LEFT" painted on the underside. The interior of the plane is as extra as the music of Toronto's Own.

The cargo space has been fitted out with mirrors and rotating leather seats for putting in the miles while touring the world's stadiums. Designed by Virgil Abloh of fashion house Louis Vuitton, it's a one of a kind.

The distinctive markings mean the Jet Setter can't hide from criticism.

This week he had to defend a 14 minute flight between Toronto and Hamilton. The rapper defended himself saying it was being moved for logistics and maintenance.

"Nobody takes that flight."

It was still branded as "wasteful". The quarter-hour flight reportedly emitted around five tons of carbon dioxide.

Kylie Jenner has her own pink private jet. Photo / Instagram

Kylie Jenner - $72m

Global 7500 Express

Equally eye catching, Kylie Jenner owns a pink Global Express. The celebrity bought it in 2020 as a birthday present and, while it spent much of the pandemic grounded, in 2022 she's been making up for lost time.

Your plane or mine? Jenner came under fire after sharing 'his and hers' jets with Travis Scott. Photo / Instagram

The reality tv star came under fire for flaunting the jet on social media, parked up next to boyfriend Travis Scott's own private plane. "You wanna take mine or yours?" read the caption. Scott's own jet habit is substantial. The report found he was the worst offender for short flights with an average journey of 11.2 kilometres. Travis, you could walk that.

Oprah was included in the top 10 worst-offenders for jet emissions. Photo / Instagram

Oprah Winfrey - $75m

Bombardier BD-700 Global Express XRS

The billionaire media mogul, Oprah Winfrey is a busy woman. So suggests the flight records of a BD-700 belonging to her production company HARPO.

The 68-year-old TV personality was found to have burned through 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 this year alone.

Ten most profligate private jets

1. Taylor Swift

2. Floyd Mayweather

3. Jay-Z

4. A-Rod

5. Blake Shelton

6. Steven Spielberg

7. Kim Kardashian

8. Mark Wahlberg

9. Oprah Winfrey

10. Travis Scott

Source:

weareyard.com