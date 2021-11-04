Stay inside this Mexican snake house on Airbnb

Head to Mexico to see this snake-inspired Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

Whether you love staying in unusual accommodation or have a soft spot for wildlife or have a soft spot for wildlife, this quirky Airbnb listing is one for the wish lish.

Set on a 40-acre piece of land 20 kilometres west of Mexico City, 'Quetzalcoatl's Nest' is an incredible snake-shaped house built around a 19-foot natural cave.

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, the style and name was inspired by the Aztec serpent god, Quetzalcoatl and took six years to construct.

Daring guests can enter the house via a staircase that leads into the gigantic snake's mouth.

Made without doors or hard edges, the interior continues the serpentine theme, with rounded windows, scale-like tiles and a network of smooth corridors leading to various rooms.

The snake inspired interiors of this Mexican Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

Located in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico, the listing is described as a "paradise", where visitors can find tranquillity and relaxation.

As well as the house, which can sleep 10 people in it's five bedrooms, the listing also includes botanical gardens, mineral caves and several lakes.

The bejewelled accommodation isn't without an equally embellished price tag, and costs $568 per night.

Described as the perfect place for "anyone who loves nature, silence, woods, architecture", the Airbnb listing said it was a great spot for those needing to relax.

Hundreds of tiles were used to create a scale-like image. Photo / Airbnb

According to the 4.93-star rating, guests seemed to agree.

One review said the house was a "dreamland" and she had a "once in a lifetime experience".

"This place surpasses all expectations. It felt so special being able to stay in a place like this and experience a part of someone's wildest imagination," she wrote.

Another guest review said it was: "electrifying and equally the most calming of spaces".