Airbnb cracks down on New Years Eve party bookings in New Zealand

Happy New Year? Guests without a history of positive reviews could see NYE plans canned. Photo / Getty Images

Happy New Year? Guests without a history of positive reviews could see NYE plans canned. Photo / Getty Images

The holiday rental company Airbnb is resolved to crack down on disruptive parties this New Years' Eve, bringing extra measures to screen potential problem guests from their accommodation.

Short-term bookings of less than two nights may be barred, particularly if guests are new to the platform.

Part of the ongoing campaign to tackle house parties, Airbnb started a crackdown in 2020 to stop properties on the website becoming a home for bad behaviour.

Currently Airbnb prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people in New Zealand rentals.

During the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent local travel restrictions, there have been fewer large bookings across New Zealand. However, the website said it expects large gatherings will become more common by summer.

"With the government outlining a plan to have current Covid-19 restrictions eased in time for the end of the year, we're hopeful that family and friends can reunite in a safe way," said a statement from Airbnb.

In order to do this, guests without a history of positive reviews will be banned from making last minute bookings or short-term rentals over certain dates.

The website says that from "past experience" it has observed that holidays such as New Year's Eve attract more antisocial gatherings.

Last New Year the website began screening guests making short-term bookings or with large groups. These automated checks flagged up 243,000 potentially disruptive groups globally, according to the website.

"These measures are about helping to ensure everyone can safely and responsibly celebrate New Year's Eve. At the same time, they have been designed to make sure Airbnb guests with a track record of being respectful travellers can enjoy a wide range of options," says Derek Nolan, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for New Zealand and Australia.

The new policies are aimed at tightening existing rules and protecting hosts and the neighbourhoods in which they list.

During the website's year-long crackdown on house parties, there have been flaws exposed in the screening processes.

In August, a Christchurch Airbnb was hijacked by a party that saw more than 80 revellers descend on the property which left three young party goers stabbed, one fatally.

The property owners said they were fooled by a booking made under false pretences, showing only two guests.

"The guests completely conned us and conned Airbnb," they told the Herald.

Nolan said that the website was working to stop similar incidents from occurring in New Zealand and elsewhere.

"Safety incidents are extremely rare on Airbnb – however, we continue to work diligently to make them even rarer. We want to remind both guests and Hosts that bad behaviour has no place on Airbnb and those who fail to adhere to our policies face removal from our platform."