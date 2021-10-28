Kiwi women earn more than double compared to men on Airbnb

Kiwi hosts who joined Airbnb between July 2020 and June 2021 earned an average of $12,935. Photo / Airbnb

Kiwi hosts who joined Airbnb between July 2020 and June 2021 earned an average of $12,935. Photo / Airbnb

Stories about gender pay disparity rarely end well for females.

However, when it comes to hosting an Airbnb in New Zealand, it's a win for the women.

According to new data from Airbnb, female hosts collectively earned double the amount of their male counterparts during the six months between January and June this year.

It isn't just in New Zealand either. Globally, new female hosts have earned more than men, earning more than US$1 billion through Airbnb in the last year.

Collectively, they've earned US$70 billion since 2008.

Some could argue the disparity is a result of quantity; if there are more female hosts then they'd naturally make more. However, women make up 55 per cent of the global hosting community, a difference that can't entirely explain the superior performance.

A far more likely explanation is that this group simply provide a better experience. At least, that's what reviewers say. In the last year, female hosts around the world received a higher share of 5-star reviews (the highest rating), compared to men.

For many Kiwi women, hosting provides an opportunity to monetise an asset they already invest into; their homes.

At least, that's what Kerikeri local and Superhost Vanessa Owen did.

Kerikeri local Vanessa Owen. Photo / Supplied

An early adopter of the platform, Owen said putting her boutique Driftwood Seaside Escape stays on Airbnb has been a great way to turn hosting into a business.

"We've grown our boutique accommodation business by offering a slice of authentic Kiwi lifestyle in both our listings, which gives our guests a home away from home while they experience the unique and relaxing Kerikeri lifestyle."

It's this pride towards their hometown that makes a great host according to Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon.

"Our Hosts are also highly passionate about the patch they call home - sure to point guests in the direction of local attractions and small businesses to support."

The economic benefit isn't bad either. New Zealand hosts who welcomed their first guest between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021 earned, on average, $12,935.

As for the highest-earning destinations for new hosts during the first half of this year, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Coromandel rated highest.

Top earning regional (non-metro) destinations for Hosts who began listing from January to June, 2021 and welcomed at least 1 guest:

Northland

Bay of Plenty

Hawke's Bay

Hamilton

Coromandel

Nelson

Waiheke Island

Masterton

Taupo

Rotorua