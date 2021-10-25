Women hosts earn US$70 billion on Airbnb

Women make up 55% of hosts on Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

During the last year, hundreds of studies have proven that women from low to middle-income countries have disproportionately suffered from the pandemic.

However, it seems women are changing the narrative and finding alternative financial success via the hosting platform Airbnb.

Making up 55 per cent of the global hosting community, women have earned a collective $70 billion through the platform since 2008.

Over 40 per cent of woman hosts said they used Airbnb to 'make ends meet'. Photo / Airbnb

It isn't just pros doing well either. New female hosts earned more than $1 billion through Airbnb in one year.

According to Airbnb, women hosts have capitalised on the 'art of hospitality' well and reaped the economic benefits.

Something that is especially important during a time when Covid-19 has left many people jobless or underemployed.

A recent Airbnb survey found more than 44 per cent of female hosts said the money earned on the platform has helped them stay in their homes.

Nearly 30 per cent said it helped them or a household member avoid working additional hours or a second job. Over 40 per cent reported using the platform to 'make ends meet'.

Across all three responses, women ranked higher than their male hosts.

Airbnb reported higher revenue in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2019. Photo / Airbnb

Women weren't just more reliant on it, they were also reportedly better.

In 2021, women Hosts received a larger share of 5-star reviews (91 per cent) compared to male counterparts (89 per cent).

Demographically, Airbnb report that one-third of women hosts live with their children. Of those who are employed, 13 per cent are teachers, 14 per cent are healthcare or social workers and 32 per cent are (or live with) small business owners.

Flexible and accessible, hosting on Airbnb has been an attractive form of income for many people since launching in 2008. Particularly women, who Airbnb described as a "driving force" in the hosting community.