LATAM LA801 Arrived in Sydney Airport this morning after a brief stopover in Auckland. Photo / LATAM, Kurt Ams

After a brief stopover in Auckland, LATAM's LA801 landed in Sydney at 6.10am this morning as the first service from Chile in over two years.



LATAM is back as the only commercial link between New Zealand and the South American continent.



The airline's country manager for New Zealand and Australia Chris Ellis said it was an emotional morning, full of much delayed arrivals at both airports.



"We're beyond delighted to reconnect Australia and New Zealand with South America after two years," he said. Among the overdue reunions were two sisters in Sydney, who had spent 22 years apart.

"We know that many of our passengers have been patiently waiting a long time for flights to resume so they can not only be reunited with loved ones but also travel to destinations they've been dreaming about,"

As the largest network in South America LATAM and LATAM Brasilia server such bucket list destinations as the Atacama Desert, Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Patagonia.

Adventurous Kiwi travellers can look forward to direct flights and LATAM alfajores - the airline's signature dulce de leche biscuits - on the way to these dream destinations.

With an aim to increase the service to five times a week by July, outward leg LA800 is currently departing on Wednesday, Friday and Sundays with a connection at Auckland International Airport.

Passengers

do not need to be fully vaccinated

to fly with LATAM, however it is advised that you check entry requirements of the countries you intend to travel to before flying.

Currently non-residents arriving in Chile must undergo a PCR test and 7-days mandatory quarantine.

For more information visit LATAM's

covid-19 travel information

and the

Chilean Ministry of Economy and Tourism

advice.