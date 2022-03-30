Air New Zealand Seat Sale celebrates return to Singapore

An Air New Zealand's 787-9 Dreamliner wings its way back to Aotearoa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand says Singapore tip of international flights return Sale



Air New Zealand has announced a seat sale to celebrate the return of some of its most popular international routes.



Air New Zealand flew its first passenger link from Singapore International Airport yesterday in over 720 days. The return of flights from Singapore, LA and Vancouver sees 40 per cent of the carrier's pre-pandemic network back online.



Next up, from April, is San Francisco and Honolulu, from July.



The carrier's chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty, said it was a huge expansion of the horizon for Kiwi travellers. Singapore Changi Airport connects to 98 other international destinations as a key transport hub.



"Air New Zealand, together with alliance partner Singapore Airlines, will fly up to 14 services every week between Singapore and Auckland to meet demand for flights between the two destinations and beyond," she said.



From 1 April, vaccinated travellers will be able to enter the City State without quarantine.



With several flights announced for the end of the year - including the anticipated New York City direct - the airline is holding a seat sale for international fares.



Geraghty said the fares would help give New Zealanders the confidence to rebook much-delayed overseas leisure travel.



"The pandemic has put all of this on hold for the last two years. We hope that booking these services will give New Zealanders something to look forward to."



Among the specials included in the Explore the world 2022 sale are Pacific Islands flights from $200 seat one way and Australia from $220.



Further afield USA and Canada are on sale in economy from $789 and $825 one way.



The 24 hour flash-sale will end at midnight on 1 April.

Air New Zealand's links to Singapore return as quarantine eases. Photo / Artur Widak, Getty Images

The long haul flight plan

Asia and US

Auckland - Singapore, March 29

Auckland - San Francisco, April 14

Auckland - Seoul, July 7

Auckland - Chicago, September 30

Auckland - New York September 27

Pacific

Auckland - Honolulu, July 4

Auckland - Tahiti, July 6

Auckland - New Caledonia, July 6

Christchurch - Nadi, July 5

Wellington - Nadi, July 5

Australia



Auckland - Adelaide, July 6

Auckland - Cairns, July 5

Auckland - Hobart, July 7

Auckland - Gold Coast, March 2

Auckland - Sunshine Coast, July 9

Christchurch - Brisbane, February 28

Christchurch - Sydney, March 1

Christchurch - Melbourne, July 2

Christchurch - Gold Coast, July 3

Wellington - Brisbane, March 31

Wellington - Melbourne, April 4

Wellington - Sydney, April 5

Queenstown - Brisbane, June 24

Queenstown - Melbourne, June 24

Queenstown - Sydney, June 25