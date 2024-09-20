Tyler Bamber and Gerry Paul, pictured with Gary Henwood from Kainui Brew Co.

Sawmill Brewery, Matakana

Look for the hops growing outside and you’re in the right place. Sawmill teams excellent beers with New Zealand’s best brewery food – try the flatbreads if they’re available - and certified for sustainability and social responsibility, the relaxed, rural set-up is New Zealand’s first B Corp brewery.

What to drink: One of Sawmill’s Aotearoa hazy IPAs, a series of seasonal brews using different New Zealand hops.

sawmillbrewery.co.nz

Sawmill Brewery is New Zealand’s first certified B Corp brewery, recognised for sustainability. Photo / Sawmill Brewery

Pacific Coast, Mangawhai

Whitewashed walls and palms give Mangawhai’s craft brewery a suitably Pacific vibe, and there’s also pizza available to pair with their impeccably crafted beers. Classic cocktails including Negronis and Mojitos are made with Pacific Coast’s very own locally distilled gin and rum.

What to drink: Hoʻōhelohelo, a refreshing sour beer made with hibiscus flowers and sea salt.

pacificcoastbeverages.co.nz

Saint Leonards, Kingsland

The newest addition to the Auckland Beer Mile, Saint Leonards have turned a former automotive garage into a hip venue. They’re big on brewery collaborations, and have recently made beers with Parnell’s Two Fold and Mt Eden’s Behemoth. A food truck and DJs often rock up at weekends.

What to drink: Meditations Citra hazy IPA, a big hit at Wellington’s recent Beervana festival.

saintleonards.co.nz

Galbraith’s Alehouse, Mt Eden

Serving up their own crafty brews since 1995, Galbraith’s Alehouse also features beers from other top Kiwi breweries. Adjourn to the leafy English-style garden and mix and match shared plates and Auckland’s best pub food. There’s also a great gin selection.

What to drink: Heidelberger, one of New Zealand’s most authentic German-style pilsners.

alehouse.co.nz

Galbraith's Alehouse in Mt Eden. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hot Water Brewing Co, Whenuakite

In the surprising surroundings of the leafy Seabreeze Holiday Park, Hot Water Brewing is an ideal destination after digging your own Coromandel spa pool at Hot Water Beach. Kick back on comfy furniture from your first student flat and dine on dumplings or wood-fired pizza.

What to drink: KPA (Kiwi Pale Ale) packed with hops from New Zealand’s Tasman region.

hotwaterbrewingco.com

Hot Water Brewing Co. sits in a holiday park, making it a great stop after visiting Coromandel’s Hot Water Beach. Photo / Hot Water Brewing Co.

Coromandel Brewing Company, Hāhei

Elevated above Hāhei Beach, the Coromandel Brewing Company’s base at the Pour House is perfect after a sea-kayaking adventure along the coast to Cathedral Cove. Beers range from easy-drinking lagers to Munted Monk, a stonking 9% Belgian Trappist-style ale. Wood-fired pizzas and house-made ciders are also available.

What to drink: Good as Gold, a refreshing Czech-style pilsner.

thepourhouse.co.nz

Bootleg Brewery, Matangi

Housed in the abandoned shell of a former dairy factory 15km east of Hamilton, Bootleg’s raffish beer garden is one New Zealand’s quirkiest drinking spaces. The hardworking brewers magic up a continuous array of seasonal beers, and there’s food truck action and occasional live music on weekends.

What to drink: One of Bootleg’s barrel-aged Belgian-style beers.

bootlegbrewery.co.nz

Bootleg Brewery in Matangi is housed in a former dairy factory. Photo / Bootleg Brewery Taproom

Heyday Beer Co, Wellington

At the southern end of Wellington’s boho Cuba Street, Heyday’s a savvy and innovative option in a town packed with great breweries. Catch some afternoon rays at their shared outdoor tables, and be sure to ask what’s new and different on tap.

What to drink: Snow Leopard, a citrusy American-style IPA with US hops.

heydaybeer.com

Boom Town Brewing Co, Blenheim

From October to May, Marlborough’s best spot for a cold beer is Boom Town in the Forrest, Boom Town Brewing’s spring- and summer-only beer garden at Forrest Estate Wines. Look forward to comfy bean bags, lots of shade from well-established trees, and plenty of room for the kids and the dogs to run around. If you’ve been wine-touring, it’s a great last stop of the day.

What to drink: Pelorus pilsner, an easy-drinking quaffer named after nearby Pelorus Bridge.

boomtown.nz

In the space that was Giesen's Cellar Door, Boom Town Brewing's beer garden enjoys a sprawling lawn, perfect for lounging about. Photo / Supplied

Arc Brewing Co, Evansdale

Venture 22km north of Dunedin to Arc Brewing’s Evansdale location on the shores of Blueskin Bay. A former petrol station has been repurposed as a very cool brewery, and at weekends, the best of Dunedin’s food trucks head north to park themselves in Arc’s relaxed beer garden.

What to drink: Ask if Arc’s luscious and creamy Coconut Chocolate stout is on tap.

arcbrewingco.com

Jono Walker from Dunedin's Arc Brewing Co. Photo / Hayden Parsons

Canyon Brewing, Queenstown

Beside Queenstown’s Shotover River, Canyon Brewing is an easy winner of New Zealand’s Most Spectacular Brewery gong. Take in river and mountain views and the occasional roar of the Shotover Jet, while basking in Central Otago sunshine and feasting on shared plates and pizza.

What to drink: Canyon’s tart and summer-ready watermelon and cucumber sour beer.

canyonbrewingqt.co.nz