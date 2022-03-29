Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hawaiian Airlines fixes a date for return to New Zealand

5 minutes to read
Hawaiian Airlines are celebrating their 90th birthday. Take a look at the journey so far.

Hawaiian Airlines are celebrating their 90th birthday. Take a look at the journey so far.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Hawaiian Airlines is scheduled to return to New Zealand in early July joining other airlines in resuming or stepping up services as border restrictions are relaxed.

Return flights are US$681 ($983) between Auckland and Honolulu

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.