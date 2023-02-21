The 'Canalazzo' Venice's Grand Canal is the main thoroughfare through Italy's floating city. It's exceptionally busy in the February carnival season, as gondolas of couples descend on the most romantic stretch of water in the world

Venice’s smaller canals have almost totally dried up due to a series of low tides, causing frustration and dissapointment for boat crews and tourists.

A number of ebb tides are the result of a stubborn high-pressure weather system across Italy, according to experts.

In a city where canals work like streets, the unusual drying up has caused challenges for those in the city. In some cases, Ambulance boats have been forced to stop further away from emergencies as they are unable to travel along previously high canals of water. As a result, medical crew have had to carry stretchers by hand across long distances.

Many tourists who have travelled to see the city of canals have been met with small paths full of muck and water puddles. The typical gondola rides that are popular for visitors have also been restricted, as they are unable to go through many of the smaller waterways that go around Venice’s gorgeous bridges.

High atmospheric pressure and a mid-winter lunar cycle were the cause of the extremely low water levels during ‘ebb tide’, environmental scientist Jane Da Mosto told the Associated Press.

Da Mosto, who is also a sustainable development analyst with the environmental advocacy group We Are Here Venice, said the situation clearly showed how Venice’s inner canal network is in need of cleaning.

The city’s larger, main waterways have stayed operational, with enough water in the Grand and Guidecca canals to allow boats and gondolas to navigate around.

Venice isn’t the only spot to experience a drying up of lakes and rivers. The high-pressure system, combined with little Alpine snow melt this year, has seen many bodies of water shrivel up in northern Italy.

In some instances, tourists are pleased about it. Earlier in February, the waters of Lake Garda were so low, a small strip of land emerged between the lake shores and a small island, allowing visitors to partly walk towards the centre of the lake.