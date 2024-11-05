There are a ton of things to do and experiences in Boracay. It can be overwhelming at first, so I curated a must-do list of things to do on the island if you’re visiting for the first time.

6 things to do in Boracay

Walk the white beach end to end

As soon as you finish settling in to your hotel room, change into your togs and head straight to Boracay’s White Beach. Stretching for about 4km, this is where Boracay’s heart beats. The White Beach is divided into three main stations:

Station 1 - The most peaceful section, home to luxury resorts, the iconic Willy's Rock, and traditional paraw boats.

- The most peaceful section, home to luxury resorts, the iconic Willy’s Rock, and traditional boats. Station 2 - The liveliest part, packed with tourists and buzzing with activity.

- The liveliest part, packed with tourists and buzzing with activity. Station 3 - A more relaxed area, known for affordable bars and restaurants.

There’s a diverse variety of options to explore on the beach, but for your first day, I’d recommend just walking barefoot in the fine sand and appreciating the view. In the early morning, it is quiet and peaceful, while in the afternoon, tourists flock to watch the glorious warm sunset together. Depending on the season, there will be performers entertaining guests with music or fire dancers playing with fire in the sand.

Pro tip: Boracay and Caticlan both have strict rules when it comes to preserving the beauty of the islands. Be mindful of your trash and don’t drink alcohol or eat food near the water to avoid paying a fine.

The White Beach is a 4km white sand beach filled with a variety of gems for foodies, adventurers and partygoers. Photo / Getty Images

Set sail and go island hopping

Even though White Beach is a stunner, most people don’t settle here. Maximise your stay in the archipelago by visiting the nearby islands that can be accessed by a 10- to 30-minute boat ride. Some of the most popular islands to visit are:

Puka Beach - The beach at the northest point of the island known for its fine sand.

- The beach at the northest point of the island known for its fine sand. Din-Iwid Beach - A more relaxed spot perfect for those who want to escape crowds.

- A more relaxed spot perfect for those who want to escape crowds. Crystal Cove Island Resort - A picturesque island resort with caves inside.

- A picturesque island resort with caves inside. Magic Island - The No 1 spot for cliff jumping.

- The No 1 spot for cliff jumping. Crocodile Island - A crocodile-shaped island famed for snorkelling,

Aside from swimming in the pristine waters, there are a variety of things to do on the small islands. You can buy accessories made from seashells, enjoy an ice cream in the shade, or buy a fresh buko (coconut) straight from the vendors. If you want a more adventurous time, tour companies offer water activities alongside your island-hopping experience to make the most of your day.

Pro tip: Book a trip with a local tour operator to get a complimentary Filipino buffet lunch. Plus, if you get lucky, you’ll get to snorkel with a local tour guide who will dive for fresh seafood, like tayom (sea urchin) or halaan (clams), for you to taste test — literally from the sea to your mouth.

Crystal Cove Island Resort in Boracay offers a beautiful view of the cliffs and pristine waters. Photo / 123rf

Land activities

If water activities are not your vibe, there are myriad land activities that you can try. For one, you can do a land tour to visit the other beaches in Boracay either DIY-style through the Hop On, Hop Off (HOHO) bus which has 19 designated stops, or a private and guided tour by renting one of the electric tricycles you see all around the island. If you prefer convenience over time, I would suggest the e-trike tours, since the drivers will also provide a brief history and trivia about Boracay while on the trip (plus, they take great pictures). But if you want to visit the beaches and spend more than an hour at each one, go for the HOHO bus. Just make sure you know the schedule and stops so you don’t miss your ride back.

If you’re open to leaving Boracay island for a fun time, you can also book a land activity package in Caticlan which will include an ATV ride, zipline, sky bike, and a visit to the lake.

Pro tip: Swim at the lake. I swear by it so much that I’d even say it’s better than the sea.

You can reach Puka Beach, the beach in Boracay's northern tip. Photo / 123rf

Seek your own local food tour

Discovering good food is one of the most important parts of travelling for me. When I visited Boracay again this year, I knew I wanted to spend time finding the best places to eat and cafes dotted around the island since I didn’t get to do so the last time I visited. There are a lot of options for food and drinks in Boracay. Too many, in fact, that it can be overwhelming to choose one. I have narrowed down three main categories you need to tick off: seafood, Filipino, and coffee.

Boracay has a lot of restaurants specialising in seafood. You can opt for the fancier restaurants like Muni Muni or Nalka Seafood, but I’d recommend going to local paluto restaurants, where you’ll choose fresh seafood straight from the tank, then hand it over to chefs who will cook it however you prefer. Many restaurants specialise in paluto experiences, but one I recommend is at the seafood place and pub in Station 3. You just need to go inside the souvenir aisles to find it, but discovering the best seafood bilao (platter) is a treat you don’t want to skip.

An authentic Filipino bilao. Photo / Getty Images

As for Filipino food, I’d challenge tourists to step away from the fancier choices in Station 2 and explore the island more. There are heaps of local eateries hidden in the alleyways in Station 1 and 2, it would be remiss to skip them. I recommend trying an inasal, a grilled chicken and rice combo, perfect after a long day of swimming.

And yes, eat with your hands to get the full kamayan experience.

Pro tip: There’s a hidden cafe near Din-Iwid Beach that serves the best Boracaynon coffee and breakfast plates. Find the local mart and ask the seller where Kape Drip is.

Chicken Inasal, a Filipino style grilled chicken legs, is perfect for kamayan feast. Photo / Getty Images

Try a sunset cruise

Filipinos love a good party and we bring that spirit wherever we go — especially if it’s in the middle of the sea. Sunset cruises are a fairly new activity in the area, but one of the most fun. You’ll sail either by a big boat or yacht in the early afternoon. The big boats usually have wide net hammocks on the wing so you can lie down and enjoy the breeze while sailing, whereas the yachts usually boast big slides. The tour guides will prepare a tray of snacks, alcohol and mocktails to share.

While you are waiting for the sunset, you’ll get to enjoy an hour of water activities like kayaking, snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding. At the peak sunset time, the captain will position the boat in the middle of the sea, offering a picturesque view of the sunset and the island. Once it gets dark, the party ramps up. Loud party music fills the boat, the main area will turn into a dance floor, and everyone will dance and have a good time. You may even get to experience the iconic Filipino pass-the-mic karaoke experience onboard too.

Pro tip: This is the best time to try Filipino beer. Grab a can of San Miguel or Red Horse.

Sailing to the sunset in Boracay. Photo / 123rf

Talk with the locals

Nothing beats Filipino hospitality. The Philippines is recognised as one of the most welcoming countries in the world, dedicated to giving visitors the best experience during their stay. Filipinos simply enjoy being social. They love sharing their culture, and love it more when tourists and foreigners explore it with them.

On your trip to Boracay (or anywhere in the Philippines), try to mingle with the locals. Start a conversation, and they will join in wholeheartedly. Ask for recommendations, and they will reveal the best hidden gems they know.

Invite them for a drink, and they will show you a good time.

Checklist

BORACAY ISLAND, PHILIPPINES

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila with one stopover with Qantas, Cathay Pacific, Air NZ (with Philippine Airlines) and China Southern.

There are multiple airlines with direct flights from Manila to Boracay Island taking about one hour.

TOP TIP: The new Qantas route from Brisbane to Manila took flight on October 28, 2024. The route operates four days per week on an Airbus A330.

DETAILS

itsmorefuninthephilippines.com




