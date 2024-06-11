Known as the King of Fruits, durian is popularly known for its strong smell and quirky appearance. Photo / 123rf

Many people are scared to try durian fruit, mostly due to its spiky exterior and strong odour. Mostly found growing in Southeast Asia, the humble durian is becoming (albeit strangely) another good reason to visit Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Durian, or “The King of Fruit,” is generally known to be native to Borneo and Sumatra, but it is now found all over Southeast Asia. Well known for its pungent smell and unique thorn-covered skin, many are scared to give it a taste. But with over 300 varieties on the market, there is a durian for you.

From sweet bites to milky flavours, with no way of knowing which is which because of its spiky appearance, it can be a bit tricky to get your hands on the one that fits your taste buds.

Lucky for you, we’ve mapped out a few popular spots in Southeast Asia that guarantee a perfectly juicy bite.

Thailand

Thailand takes durian seriously, and rightfully so, given that they are marked to be the largest exporter of durian in the world, producing over 800,000 tons of fruit annually. This year, they are projected to export over a million tons of durians all around the world.

The peak season is from late April to early September, with the peak season being July. For interested tourists who are looking to try durian for the first time, locals and durian connoisseurs recommend starting with the “big five”, which are the Monthong, Chanee, Kanyao, Thong Yod, and Kan Yao.

Monthong, or the “Golden Pillow,” is one of the most popular variations of the fruit. Since its flesh is thick, creamy, and sweet, with notes of caramel, it is one of the best durians to start with.

You can pretty much get durian everywhere in Thailand, whether it be from the streets or the local markets. For tourists, you can get high-quality durians in Tor Kor Market in Bangkok.

The Thailand-cultivated Monthong has a bright yellow flesh, best for curious foodies who want to try durian for the first time. Photo / 123rf

Malaysia

Home to the infamous Musang King, Malaysia is also one of the biggest producers of durian, with exports to China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, and Australia.

Penang and Pahang are two notable places where you can get high-quality, fresh durians during the harvesting seasons (May-August). These places are best for curious tourists who want to taste the infamous Malaysian cultivated Musang King.

Balik Pulau in Penang is known for its durian orchards. These orchards produce a wide variety of durian varieties including the expensive Musang King, the unique Black Thorn durian, and Ang Heh or Red Prawn, which has a sweet and subtly bitter taste, similar to a sweet champagne.

For tourists visiting Pahang’s ancient rainforests and beautiful national parks, you should grab a durian along the way and try the D21 and D24, which are delicious entry-level durians with a creamy texture and a bittersweet taste.

The D24 is a bit paler and has a bittersweet taste. Photo / 123rf

Indonesia

Production of durian in Indonesia is exclusively carried out by small farmers throughout the provinces. Because of this, the country produces tons of durian with a variety of cultivars and tastes.

Two of the most popular varieties are the Montong Palu, which has a thick flesh, sweet and fresh taste and creamy texture, and Bawor durian, which has a yellow-orange colour and a sweet, sticky taste, and both of these are available for tourists visiting Jakarta.

You can also taste durian in the small remote village of Tangkahan in North Sumatra. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the unique Banyuwangi Red-Striped Durian in Songgon Village.

For tourists in Bali, you don’t need to worry about getting bad durian since high-quality durians are also available in most of the touristy spots, with a focus on native Lokal Durian and Bangkok Durian. But if you want to challenge your palette, you can visit the less-touristy Luwus to get Durian Tembaga, and Durian Ketan.

You can get high-quality durian in touristy places too like Bali. Photo / 123rf

Philippines

Lastly, the Philippines has a few hectares of durian trees, most of which are situated in the Davao region. The region takes pride in producing the King of Fruits, so much so, it’s a highlight of the Kadayawan Festival, which is a week-long celebration of the bountiful harvest and showcases Davao’s rich cultural heritage.

Durian is not native to the country. In fact, it is believed that durian hybrids only entered the Philippines in the 1970s, when seeds of Thailand’s Chanee were brought home and planted in the Philippines. Now, the Chanee has evolved to native Filipino durians, known as Arancillio and Puyat. Both of these have a stronger bittersweet flavour and a slightly thicker flesh.