Singapore Airlines: Man reveals epic First Class Suite luxury in viral video

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Singapore Airlines' First Class Suite. Photo / Singapore Airlines

Everyone knows that a seat in business class is a big step up from economy in terms of comfort. More space, better service, better food - better everything, really. But one airline has seemingly surpassed even the most generous expectations on just how luxurious the top-tier flight class can be.

In a viral TikTok video Cambodian frequent flyer known as Pitor offered viewers an intimate look into Singapore Airlines’ “first-class suite”.

The video, filmed in a point of view shot, begins with Pitor presenting his passport to flight attendants, one of who takes him to his seat. The “seat” in question looks more like a small but lush hotel room.

Viewers were stunned to see that Pitor enjoyed a large, comfy-looking seat resembling a La-Z Boy, a lie-flat bed, exuberant food and drink - and had space for days.

“Here is your seat; you mean my apartment,” said one comment which attracted more than 128000 likes.

“How much did that one-bedroom flat cost?” wrote another gobsmacked follower.

Others praised the airline by sharing their experience of flying with them, adding credibility to what the video revealed.

“I’ve flown Singapore Airlines several times. Worth every penny,” a chuffed follower wrote.

Another comment with more than 5000 likes echoed the sentiment: “Singapore Airlines is literally the best I’ve ever flown. Business class was amazing.”

The video has essentially been posted by @pitor.official twice: the first in January and the second, which is around 2 minutes longer, in June. Combined, the two clips have been viewed well over 87 million times.

Singapore Airlines ranked second this year in Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline Awards behind Qatar Airlines in first. Last year, the Southeast Asian airline won the top place - its fifth time doing so.

The airline operates more than 35 flights between Singapore and New Zealand every week as an alliance parter with Air New Zealand.





