Singapore Airlines' First Class Suite. Photo / Singapore Airlines

Everyone knows that a seat in business class is a big step up from economy in terms of comfort. More space, better service, better food - better everything, really. But one airline has seemingly surpassed even the most generous expectations on just how luxurious the top-tier flight class can be.

In a viral TikTok video Cambodian frequent flyer known as Pitor offered viewers an intimate look into Singapore Airlines’ “first-class suite”.

The video, filmed in a point of view shot, begins with Pitor presenting his passport to flight attendants, one of who takes him to his seat. The “seat” in question looks more like a small but lush hotel room.

Viewers were stunned to see that Pitor enjoyed a large, comfy-looking seat resembling a La-Z Boy, a lie-flat bed, exuberant food and drink - and had space for days.

“Here is your seat; you mean my apartment,” said one comment which attracted more than 128000 likes.