Schools out: University students depart for long-awaited OEs

Exams are over and students are reportedly eager to go abroad. Photo / Unsplash

University students can freely travel overseas for the first summer since 2019 and according to Flight Centre Travel Group, many are making the most of the opportunity.

This week, all of New Zealand’s major universities ended their examination period and while many students will work over the summer, a large group will take a long-awaited OE.

“We know that a lot of young people have had to put their OEs on hold or cut them short due to border restrictions,” said General Manager of Leisure Heidi Walker.

“Now with university ending for the year, we see students are flocking overseas again to make the most of their extended breaks to discover the world.”

As for where students are travelling, Flight Centre has seen a high demand for Australia, the US and the UK.

In particular, London remains a favourite for travellers aged 18 to 25 years, something Walker said could be due to the recent extension of the Working Holiday scheme and Youth Mobility Scheme.

“London is also a gateway for Europe and where a lot of Contiki tours begin,” she said, adding it was a rite of passage for many Kiwis.

A spokesperson for the popular tour company Contiki said young travellers had “come back with a vengeance” since borders had opened and were outpacing other markets as well as their own pre-Covid numbers.

They declined to disclose exact numbers but said Kiwis’ average trip length had increased from 13 days to 18 days.

How long they travelled also seemed to depend on whether they were part of a couple or single, said Walker.

“Solo travellers are prepared to go further with London and Los Angeles top of the list. But for young couples they usually want to stay closer to home and will opt for Fiji and Rarotonga,” noted Walker.

“This could be owed to couples wanting a more leisure-focused holiday, while solo travellers are looking for more experiences.”

Whether travellers were embarking on their first trip abroad since 2020 or their first OE ever, Flight Centre said people should expect disruptions.

“Travelling is different to what it was pre-covid. Lost luggage, flight cancellations and extra border requirements still remain a thing,” they said.

The company urged students to have travel insurance and book with an agent.

Top Countries for Travellers Aged 18-25 according to Flight Centre

Australia

United Kingdom

United States

Thailand

Fiji

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

South Africa

Cook Islands





Top Cities for Travellers Aged 18-25

London

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Sydney

Nadi

Bangkok

Denpasar

Manila

Rarotonga

Singapore