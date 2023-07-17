The overall winners are revealed in the search for NZ's favourite ski field. Video / Thomas Bywater

After learning they would continue as operators for the 2023 season, three weeks ago, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ fortnight-long snap sale of season passes is almost over.

At the end of the July school holidays on the mountain, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts is calling a halt to its extraordinary season pass sale at 5pm tonight with far fewer sold than usual. However, the ski operator says it had been ”encouraging to see visitors on the maunga so early in the season”.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean said they were “pretty pleased with the conditions” given that the school holidays were early this year and there were only two blue-sky days between Friday June 30 and Sunday July 16.

A dump of snow at the beginning of the school holidays meant that access to the mountain was difficult at times and not all the lifts were able to operate, that would normally be running in July.

He said it was “not ideal to be selling passes on the doorstep of the coming season” but those who would normally ski a season pass had adequate time to buy one.

While there was no cap on the number of season passes, RAL expected that the volume of season passes would be far below historic levels.

“We’ve been encouraged by the amount of interest but the season pass campaign will be closing at 5pm and will not be extended.”

The condensed season passes sale sees Whakapapa and Turoa move more towards a greater dependence on day-passes, as in previous years.

Prior to recent financial difficulties RAL was already reducing season pass numbers, reducing passes by 20 per cent in 2021 and shortening lead-in sale period.

Ruapehu lift operators test out the toboggans at Whakapapa's Happy Valley after the arrival of snow earlier this month.

Pass pricing has not increased since 2022, with an anytime season pass from $599 for an adult or $149 for a peak weekend day pass, although the short sale period this year meant there was no ‘early-bird’ discount pricing.

The Whakapapa Ski Area was recently named New Zealand’s third favourite ski field in the Herald’s reader’s poll searching for the country’s best ski holidays.

The “infamous” ungroomed, black diamond run “Black Magic” was named on Sunday as New Zealand’s favourite named ski run.

“We’re very pleased with the result and proud of our ski areas,” said Dean.

“Black Magic is a personal favourite of mine so good to see that endorsed and we look forward to being able to opening terrain on the East of the Mountain as the season progresses.”

More snow is forecast from Wednesday to top-up a base on the lower mountain.

The season pass sale ends at 5pm on Monday July 17, with day passes bookable online.

This season visitors to Whakapapa and Turoa can also buy and pick up passes from Torpedo 7 stores, to bypass queues on the mountain.

Rocky start to South Island ski season

The North Island ski conditions are looking more ideal than the South, with snow still late to arrive across the Southern Alps.

Higher Queenstown ski fields such as the Remarkables were able to rely on snowmaking to keep lifts open while Cardrona and Coronet Peak faced difficult conditions and visitor numbers were capped.

At times during the first week of the holidays patrons were furious for paying full price for access to just two operating runs and facing “45 minute lift queues”.

Cardrona apologised for the delays describing the queues as the result of “teething problems” with the visitor cap, following closures to the slopes by high winds.

“New processes will always have teething periods and we won’t get it right every time” said the ski field’s GM Laura Hedley.

Snow conditions improved throughout the early July school holidays with more snow forecast from Thursday.

Despite the reduced number of runs and greatly increased crowds on the mountain, skiers were willing to suffer and sit in queues for “what they love”.

In Queenstown on Sunday Morning residents reported seeing tailbacks of lights from 7am leading up the Remarkables access road for the last day of school holidays.







