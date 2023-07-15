New Zealand’s 20 greatest must-ski runs, according to Kiwi skiers

New Zealand ski enthusiasts name their 20 must-ski runs across the country, from Whakapapa’s Black Magic to Fox Peak’s secret South Bowl

There are over 300 named runs across New Zealand. To ski every one would take a lifetime of good winters.

From Happy Valley - Whakapapa’s learning slope and the northernmost groomed ski area in New Zealand - to the Elevator run - the southernmost double black diamond-grade run of the Remarkables - you’ll find an enormous variety of challenge and character in every twist an turn.

Each has a name and a story, though not all are memorable.

When confronted by a trail map at a new ski resort, trail names are often the only landmark to guide you. Relying on colours, directions and general “vibe” of the route markers - it’s up to you to choose between the “Cruisy Blue” or the “Double Black Destroyer”. Others carry a bit of local history or in-jokes that pass day visitors by.

Most whizz by in a rush and are just as soon forgotten, but some stick in the memory forever.

Our ‘must-ski experiences’ are a mix of scenic traverses that no trip to the ski fields is complete without and slopes that any winter sports enthusiast worth their planks should tackle - at least once.

Then there are the runs that you spend the day (or the season) building up to. The ski nemesis whose name, once conquered, you casually drop into conversation like it was never any big deal.

Our list of 20 ski runs have been nominated by locals that ski them the most. Here are the must-ski mountain favourites that you should seek out before the snows are over:

1 Black Magic, Whakapapa, Black (Advanced)

It’s all in the name. The 1 km black run is Whakapapa’s lift-accessed backcountry area, is for those wanting to see what skiing is like beyond the boundary. It’s the Hogwarts finishing school for would-be mountain wizards. The most renowned of black runs on Ruapehu - it topped our readers’ ski survey as the most memorable run in New Zealand.

It’s challenging but, on a good day, Black Magic earns its name.

2 South Basin, Fox Peak, Blue (Intermediate)

Club fields were vocal about their local favourites. Fox Peak near Fairlie says it has a few “secret gems” accessibly at the top of the Apex tow rope gives access to the top basins.

Fox Peak’s South Basin sits “hidden away” over the Apex of the patrolled ski area, those dropping in will be rewarded with long, mellow, un-tracked powder runs. Accessing the run is just as memorable, reached by T-Bar tow rope and a “nutcracker” harness lift. This is old-school ski.

The secret is out of the bag as South Basin was named New Zealand’s second favourite ski run.

3 Big Mama, Porters, Black (Advanced)

Canterbury skiers have fond memories of Big Mama. At 620m, Porters Ski Area says she was named “Big” for a reason, as of the largest vertical drops served by a ski lift in New Zealand. Towering over the right of the base area she makes an impression on all skiers and is not quickly forgotten.

4 Allan’s Basin, Broken River, Double Black (Expert)

Allan’s Basin on the Craigieburn Range is an all-natural, off-piste backcountry bowl. Called the “jewel in our crown” by Broken River, it’s a patrolled basin that is ungroomed and unbroken. Snow conditions aren’t a given and you’ll want to check with patrol before taking on Allan’s Basin.

Accessed either by the ridge tow to Nervous Knob, or the more challenging Hamilton Peak, before returning back into the main basin… Then back up to the top again!

5 The Triangle, Turoa, Black (Advanced)

You’ve heard of the Bermuda Triangle? Well watch an entire day disappear into skiing black boundary run, on the far southern edge of the ski field on Turoa.

The Triangle takes you to the very edge of the field and views over the Mangaehuehu Glacier before bringing you back either to the Alpine Meadow lift or Once Only, the far boundary run ending the Base car parks.

6 Hamilton Peak, Craigieburn, Blue (Intermediate)

Hamilton Face is a beautiful unbroken blue run, down the highest point dividing Craigieburn from Broken River. It’s an intermediate un-groomed blue. The real point of interest comes from its hight. Accessed by the Top Tow, at 1922m the peak itself is taller than the top access, so you’ll have to be creative to get the most out of your run. A skillful traverse or - as they call it - bootbacking can get you that elusive full-lenth run ending at Access Gully and the Access Tow.

Broken River Ski Area in Canterbury was named New Zealand's Favourite Club Field by the Herald Ski Club 2023. Photo / Supplied, Claire Newell, Broken River Ski Area

7 Middle Basin, Craigieburn, Blue (Intermediate)

The Middle Basin is a favourite run at Craigieburn but often is left untouched until late in the day. The reason why is because there are no tows or lifts back up. The 600m run carves down towards the access road and car park. It’s often saved for the last run of the day.

Compared by the club to “a heliskiing experience” minus the chopper, you get one shot.

8 Homeward Bound, Remakables, Black (Advanced)

The out of Homeward bowl and Outward Bound (lumped together by locals as “Homeward Bound... I wish I was”) is the sunny, north-facing off-piste basin that rides out to the access road. It’s not particularly steep and, in good snow, there are plenty of options for adventurous skiers who want to explore. That said, it is only to be tackled when conditions allow. Check with patrol first. And the only way ‘home’ is to wait for the ski bus, which can be a while.

Enjoy the ride. Take a book.

9 Saddle Back, Treble Cone, Blue (Intermediate)

Saddle Back is the main thoroughfare through Treble Cone’s, Saddle Basin. Treble Cone veterans, don’t stop at the top of the Saddle Basin lift. Instead they walk to the infamous Summit Hike to the ‘Saddle’ which gives the bowl its name. Bootpacking to the top is described as a “Rite of Passage.” The ridge section, with views back towards Mt Aspiring, adds a little off-piste spice to what would be considered a ‘cruisey blue”.

Surrounded by some of The South Island’s most challenging “in-bounds” terrain, this is your oasis of calm. All roads lead to this 1100 metres of groomed, corduroy piste to catch you.

10 Virgin Mile, Mt Hutt, Red (Mid-Intermediate)

As must-skis come, it’s not a hugely demanding run. That said, Virgin Mile might be the most scenic.

The only red on the list, Virgin Mile on Mt Hutt is one long ridge-line traverse. You might need to do some skating to keep you speed up. Running West to East, it looks over the braided Rakiura River, from the Canterbury Plains to the Pacific Ocean.