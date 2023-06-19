Lessons are a great way to speed up your progress. Photo / Miles Holden

This winter the Herald Travel is searching from high to low for New Zealand’s best ski field 2023.

From today until the start of the winter school holidays, we are asking Kiwis to vote and tell us their favourite ski fields.

New Zealand’s mighty maunga are blessed with more than two dozen ski fields to suit all holidays. From family favourites which have taught generations of snowsport enthusiasts, to the small but perfectly formed local gems of the clubbies, we want to hear why your top ski spots deserve to be crowned New Zealand’s best ski field 2023.

For those who know that sometimes the most important part of a skiing holiday is not always found on the slopes, we’re including a best apres-ski category to allow readers to vote for the fields with the best dining and catering options.

Like the proverbial freshly fallen snow, each field has its own character and strengths. We want those who know them best to tell us which is New Zealand’s best ski field.

We are also asking for your most memorable runs. From cruisy blues where you first mastered snowboarding to infamous black runs that keep you up at night, we’re collecting a list of the country’s must-ski runs.

Voting is open until midnight on June 30, 2023.

New Zealand’s best ski field categories

Family favourite

The ski fields that are perfect for learners and all ages, whether this is your first snow season or 61st.

Challenge

Ski fields that promise to push your skiing up a notch. With access to powder runs, parks or an infamous downhill course.

Apres-ski

Do the mahi. Get the treats. After last runs, these ski fields have the best bars, cosiest eateries and nightlife all wrapped up.

Secret gem

Far from the madding ski crowds, the locals know this place is something special.